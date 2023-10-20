X

    4-Star QB Antwann Hill Jr. Commits to Deion Sanders, Colorado over Alabama, More

    zach bacharContributor IOctober 20, 2023

    College Football: Football recruit Antwann Hill looks on from the sideline during the Colorado vs Stanford game at Folsom Field. Boulder, CO 10/13/2023 CREDIT: Jamie Schwaberow (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (Set Number: X164442)
    Class of 2025 quarterback Antwann Hill Jr. has officially committed to the University of Colorado over Florida, Penn State, and Alabama (via Hayes Fawcett of On3sports).

    Antwann Hill Jr. @antwann_jr

    IM HOMEEEE SKOOOBUFFSSSS🦬 <a href="https://t.co/Lzto5qpWM9">https://t.co/Lzto5qpWM9</a>

    "What led me there is, first, their communication," Hill Jr. told Faucett. "They always communicated with me since the time 12:00 am hit that morning on Aug 1st. To sum it up I can tell they really care about me and want me to take over the program when Shedeur leaves," he said. "So whenever coach Prime said that, I knew he was being 100% honest with me and I knew I would be a fool not take this opportunity that coach Prime had provided me with."

    The 6'5", 215-pound signal-caller will be suiting up for the school that he previously visited on Oct. 13 to watch the Buffaloes fall to Stanford by the final score of 46-43.

