4-Star QB Antwann Hill Jr. Commits to Deion Sanders, Colorado over Alabama, More

"What led me there is, first, their communication," Hill Jr. told Faucett. "They always communicated with me since the time 12:00 am hit that morning on Aug 1st. To sum it up I can tell they really care about me and want me to take over the program when Shedeur leaves," he said. "So whenever coach Prime said that, I knew he was being 100% honest with me and I knew I would be a fool not take this opportunity that coach Prime had provided me with."