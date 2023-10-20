4-Star QB Antwann Hill Jr. Commits to Deion Sanders, Colorado over Alabama, More

4-Star QB Antwann Hill Jr. Commits to Deion Sanders, Colorado over Alabama, MoreOctober 20, 2023
Class of 2025 quarterback Antwann Hill Jr. has officially committed to the University of Colorado over Florida, Penn State, and Alabama (via Hayes Fawcett of On3sports).
"What led me there is, first, their communication," Hill Jr. told Faucett. "They always communicated with me since the time 12:00 am hit that morning on Aug 1st. To sum it up I can tell they really care about me and want me to take over the program when Shedeur leaves," he said. "So whenever coach Prime said that, I knew he was being 100% honest with me and I knew I would be a fool not take this opportunity that coach Prime had provided me with."
The 6'5", 215-pound signal-caller will be suiting up for the school that he previously visited on Oct. 13 to watch the Buffaloes fall to Stanford by the final score of 46-43.
