    Report: Colorado's Nick Williams Leaving Deion Sanders' Staff; 3rd Coach to Exit

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVDecember 2, 2023

    College Football: Colorado head coach Deion Sanders and assistant coach Nick Williams talks to the team vs Arizona at Folsom Field. Boulder, CO 11/11/2023 CREDIT: Erick W. Rasco (Photo by Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (Set Number: X164462)
    Colorado defensive ends coach Nick Williams is reportedly leaving the team for a coaching opportunity elsewhere, according to Bruce Feldman and Justin Williams of The Athletic.

    He's the third coach to leave Deion Sanders' staff since the team's season ended, with tight ends coach Tim Brewster resigning and offensive coordinator Sean Lewis taking over as the head coach at San Diego State.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

