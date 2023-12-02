Report: Colorado's Nick Williams Leaving Deion Sanders' Staff; 3rd Coach to Exit

Report: Colorado's Nick Williams Leaving Deion Sanders' Staff; 3rd Coach to ExitDecember 2, 2023
Colorado defensive ends coach Nick Williams is reportedly leaving the team for a coaching opportunity elsewhere, according to Bruce Feldman and Justin Williams of The Athletic.
He's the third coach to leave Deion Sanders' staff since the team's season ended, with tight ends coach Tim Brewster resigning and offensive coordinator Sean Lewis taking over as the head coach at San Diego State.
