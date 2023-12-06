MLB Rumors: Robert Stephenson Drawing Interest From Yankees, Dodgers, Rangers, Angels

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Robert Stephenson appears to be one of the hottest names on the free agent market this winter.

Stephenson is drawing interest from some of the top contenders in Major League Baseball, including the Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Angels, New York Yankees and Texas Rangers, per MLB Network's Jon Morosi.

Stephenson spent the 2023 season split between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Tampa Bay Rays.

The 30-year-old went 3-1 with the Rays, posting a 2.35 ERA, 0.68 WHIP and 60 strikeouts in 38.1 innings across 42 appearances. He appeared in just 18 games for the Bucs last season, posting an 0-3 record with a 5.14 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 17 strikeouts in 14 innings.

Stephenson began his career with the Cincinnati Reds in 2016 and he remained with the franchise through the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. His best year in a Reds uniform came in 2019 when he posted a 3-2 record, 3.76 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 81 strikeouts in 64.2 innings across 57 appearances.

The California native has bounced around MLB over the last three seasons, having also suited up for the Colorado Rockies in addition to the Pirates and Rays.

Each of the four teams mentioned by Morosi could use some bullpen help entering the 2024 campaign, and considering Stephenson is drawing interest from multiple teams, it's going to be interesting to see where he ends up.

The Yankees have Jonathan Loáisiga, Clay Holmes and Tommy Kahnle on the roster but lack much depth behind the trio.

The Dodgers also need depth behind Blake Treinen and Brusdar Graterol and the Angels need additional help alongside Carlos Estévez and José Soriano.