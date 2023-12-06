Red Sox Right to Eye Lourdes Gurriel After Alex Verdugo Trade Amid MLB Rumors

Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The Boston Red Sox made the first big move of the MLB Winter Meetings Tuesday, trading right fielder Alex Verdugo to their hated rival, the New York Yankees, in return for right-handed pitchers Richard Fitts, Greg Weissert, and Nicholas Judice.

The deal opened up a hole in Boston's outfield and according to MLB Network insider Jon Morosi, the team is already eyeing a potential replacement for Verdugo in the form of the Arizona Diamondbacks Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

And rightfully so.

Gurriel and Verdugo have nearly the same batting average (.261 and .264, respectively) and tallied the same number of hits at 144, but that is where the comparison ends.

Gurriel hit 24 home runs to Verdugo's 13, drove in 82 RBI to Verdugo's 54, and had a superior OPS at .772 to .745.

He was a better player a season ago and has been throughout their careers, which is likely why the Red Sox saw an opportunity to replace Verdugo with Gurriel, fresh off a World Series appearance with the Diamondbacks, and took it.

Add to those stats Gurriel's postseason performance, in which he saved his best for the aforementioned World Series with a slash line of .333/.350/.500 and you have even more reason a team that finished last in the AL East would want to bolster its roster with a player of his caliber.

If there is any question about Gurriel, it is whether he will stay in left field or switch to right, with Masataka Yoshida currently taking up residence in left.

Baseball Savant currently has Gurriel ranked eighth among left fielders, with one out above average and an 88 percent success rate. Yoshida is ranked 31st, with -8 outs above average and an 80 percent success rate. Keeping the better player in his position and switching Yoshida to right allows room for both to contribute offensively, too, which is what Boston will need to compete against offensively potent teams like Baltimore, New York, Toronto, and Tampa in their division.

Whether it is as one of the better defenders in a key position or someone who can help drive offense, Gurriel is exactly what the Red Sox need to be competitive and pursue the playoffs in one of baseball's toughest divisions.