Bob Melvin Says Giants Want to Sign 'Big Time Star Player' in FA amid Ohtani Rumors

Andy Kuno/San Francisco Giants/Getty Images

The San Francisco Giants have their sights set on reeling in a big fish this winter amid rumors linking the club to free agent superstar Shohei Ohtani.

"San Francisco is a star power town. Our front office understands that. Ownership understands that. It's something they've been trying to do here. Last year they made some big offers to a couple of guys and it didn't come to fruition," Giants manager Bob Melvin said Tuesday during an appearance on MLB Network.

"... It's a town that really wants to identify with a big-time star player, and that's what we're looking to do right now."

The Giants have been most heavily linked to Ohtani and fellow Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto this winter.

MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported last week that the Giants "are set on trying to acquire" either the longtime Los Angeles Angels slugger or the rising star who has spent his professional career with the Orix Buffaloes of Nippon Professional Baseball in Japan.

"They're pursuing both very aggressively," Morosi said. "... The Giants are set. They are devoting their full heart and finances to landing one of Shohei Ohtani or Yoshinobu Yamamoto in the coming weeks."

Jon Heyman of the New York Post also reported last week that the Giants are one of a number of teams expected to be "going big" for Ohtani in free agency, though he also reported last month that Oracle Park could be an obstacle in getting the veteran slugger to sign in San Francisco.

"The Giants should be a big player for two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani. But some who know Ohtani see a possible hurdle for the Giants: their ballpark," Heyman wrote.

"While Oracle Park is one of the most beautiful, it's unfriendly to lefty power hitters. Some believe Ohtani isn't in it for the money but to show he's the best (aside: I think he's already done that).

"So ballparks may be a factor."

Ohtani would be a major asset for the Giants as they aim to return to prominence after reaching the playoffs just once in the last seven seasons. They were eliminated by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2021 National League Division Series.

Ohtani will be limited to just hitting in 2024 after he underwent elbow surgery in September, though he's expected to return to the mound in 2025.

The 29-year-old is coming off a 2023 campaign that saw him hit .304/.412/.654 with 44 home runs, 95 RBI and 20 stolen bases in 135 games. He also went 10-5 on the mound with a 3.14 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 167 strikeouts in 132 innings across 23 starts en route to securing his second American League MVP award.

As for Yamamoto, 25, he has become one of the most highly sought after free agents on the market following a stellar 2023 for the Buffaloes. He went 17-6 with a 1.16 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 176 strikeouts in 171 innings across 24 games.