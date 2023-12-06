Shohei Ohtani Free Agency Contract Talks Confirmed by Yankees' Brian Cashman

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

While the New York Yankees don't appear to be a frontrunner for Shohei Ohtani, the two-way phenom's camp has at least talked with the franchise this winter.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman told reporters Tuesday that he has spoken with Ohtani's agents, though he wouldn't get into the specifics of those discussions.

While the Yankees have had discussions with Ohtani's camp, the two-time MVP "couldn't see himself playing in New York, which is also what he told the Yankees six years ago before signing with the Angels," a clubhouse source told Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

Ohtani has been most heavily linked to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs and Toronto Blue Jays this offseason.

Still, there's no denying the kind of impact Ohtani could have on a New York roster that also includes the likes of Gerrit Cole and Aaron Judge.

Ohtani has been brilliant across his six-year career with the Halos and is coming off an impressive 2023 season that saw him go on to win his second MVP award. He slashed .304/.412/.654 with 44 home runs, 95 RBI and 20 stolen bases, in addition to going 10-5 on the mound with a 3.14 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 167 strikeouts in 132 innings across 23 starts.

However, Ohtani underwent elbow surgery in September and isn't expected to return to pitching until 2025. He'll be limited to just batting in 2024, though even that would be a huge upgrade for the Pinstripes.

With the Yankees appearing to be more out than in on Ohtani, they have seemingly shifted their attention to Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who is believed to be one of the top pitchers on the market this winter.