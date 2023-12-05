Report: Notre Dame's Sun Bowl Selection Drawn from Hat After FSU Playoff Controversy

Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sport/Getty Images

The College Football Playoff selection committee's decision to snub Florida State in favor of Alabama had far-reaching implications for the rest of the postseason bowl games.

Especially the Sun Bowl.

According to Stewart Mandel of The Athletic, a variety of rearranged bowl matchups meant that Notre Dame was eligible to be selected by the Duke's Mayo Bowl, Pinstripe Bowl and Sun Bowl, and all three picked the No. 16 Fighting Irish as its top selection.

Per that report "the ACC then followed its prescribed process, leading to... its attorney writing each bowl's name on a piece of paper and drawing it out of a hat," with the Sun Bowl getting picked. That set up a highly anticipated matchup between Notre Dame and Oregon State.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.