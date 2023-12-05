MLB Rumors: Lucas Giolito Interests Dodgers, Mets, Red Sox, More in Free Agency

Duane Burleson/Getty Images

After splitting the 2023 season between three different teams, starting pitcher Lucas Giolito reportedly has no shortage of suitors in free agency this offseason.

According to MLB.com's Jon Morosi, Giolito is "drawing interest" from the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, Boston Red Sox, Arizona Diamondbacks and Kansas City Royals.

Morosi noted that the markets for two-time American League MVP Shohei Ohtani and Japanese pitching sensation Yoshinobu Yamamoto "could impact" Giolito's next destination. Reigning National League Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell is also a free agent and will be coveted by multiple teams this winter.

A former All-Star as a member of the Chicago White Sox, Giolito was once among the top pitchers in the AL. His struggles began in 2022 when his ERA ballooned to 4.90.

Giolito, who was in his seventh season with the White Sox to start the 2023 season, appeared to be returning to form when he had a 3.79 ERA in 21 starts. However, things fell apart when he was traded to the Los Angeles Angels, as he posted a 6.89 ERA across six starts. He was subsequently waived and claimed by the Cleveland Guardians, where he didn't fare any better and started six games with a 7.04 ERA.

Giolito finished the 2023 season with a combined 8-15 record, a 4.88 ERA, a 1.31 WHIP and 204 strikeouts in 33 starts, which tied for the most starts in the majors.