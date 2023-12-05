Report: Luis Suárez Finalizing 1-Year Contract to Join Lionel Messi, Inter Miami

SILVIO AVILA/AFP via Getty Images

Inter Miami is on the verge of signing another one of Lionel Messi's former FC Barcelona teammates.

The Athletic's David Ornstein, Felipe Cárdenas and Tom Bogert reported Tuesday the club is finalizing an agreement on a one-year contract with Luis Suárez.

"Nothing is completely sorted on what designation Suarez will hit the cap at, sources say," the report read. "The league will discuss potential roster rule changes this winter."

Miami has spared no expense toward surrounding Messi with his preferred supporting cast. Sergio Busquets was signed in tandem with the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, and Jordi Alba arrived in short order.

It didn't take long for fans to theorize Suárez would be the next to make the move to South Florida. ESPN reported in November he had an agreement with the club in place.

Given his age (36), it's obviously fair to wonder how much the Uruguayan has left in the tank. His prolific return to South America offers strong evidence in his defense.

Suárez had six goals in 12 appearances with Nacional, who won the 2022 Uruguayan Primera División title. After signing with Grêmio, he had 15 goals and 11 assists in 32 matches.

"In certain games, it seemed like he was from a different planet," Brazilian journalist Leonardo Oliveira said to Jack Lang of The Athletic. "It was like watching an alien play with humans."

Unlike Messi, Busquets and Alba, Suárez will also benefit from having a full offseason to rest up and get acquainted with his new club. The 2023 season was already well underway when the other three entered the fold, making the transition to MLS less than seamless.

Together, they were unable to change the trajectory of Inter Miami's campaign. The team finished 14th in the Eastern Conference and nine points out of a playoff spot.