Shohei Ohtani Rumors: Cubs 'Balked' at MLB Star's 10-Year, $500 Contract Asking Price

It's looking increasingly like Shohei Ohtani's next stop will not be Chicago.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported the Cubs "balked" at Ohtani's asking price of 10 years and at least $500 million. Per Nightengale, Chicago now appears to be out of the mix.

Nightengale previously reported that the Cubs' optimism has "significantly waned" in recent days, with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Toronto Blue Jays, Los Angeles Angels and San Francisco Giants emerging as finalists in the sweepstakes.

Ohtani, who will not be able to pitch during the 2024 season due to UCL surgery, is nevertheless set to break the North American record for guarantees in a professional sports contract.

Jeff Passan of ESPN reported Ohtani's deal could reach the $600 million mark and is expected to easily surpass $500 million.

It's noteworthy that Nightengale's final four teams included three from the state of California. Ohtani was known to prefer the West Coast when he initially came over from Japan, and it seems that preference has stuck. Toronto is the darkhorse in the race, but it's likely the Blue Jays would have to well outbid the Dodgers, Angels and Giants to have a serious shot.

The Cubs were initially considered a strong contender for Ohtani after he did consider the club during his initial negotiations to come stateside.

However, it appears they're once again being outbid and outmaneuvered by teams out west.

It was once considered a foregone conclusion that Ohtani would leave the Angels, so it's noteworthy they remain in the race. The Angels would give Ohtani a combination of comfort in his recovery, money and autonomy given his star power. His rationale for staying would likely be the same as Mike Trout's; it's hard to find a better location with less pressure.