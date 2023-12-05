MLB Trade Rumors: Rays' Tyler Glasnow Has Drawn 'Serious' Offers from 4-5 Teams

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Rays ace Tyler Glasnow is the subject of "at least four or five 'serious' offers," according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.

Glasnow has a $25 million salary for 2024 before hitting free agency next winter, and his expiring contract has led many to speculate about his future with the Rays.

For Tampa Bay, the difficulty may not stem from a lack of interest but instead with how much the team can get back in return.

His sizable earnings for the upcoming year and impending free agency could dissuade some suitors. That's an issue the San Diego Padres are running into as it relates to a potential Juan Soto trade.

Glasnow's durability will be another area of concern for prospective trade partners. Only once in five full seasons with the Rays did he eclipse 20-plus starts and 100-plus innings.

When healthy, the right-hander has performed at an elite level. In 71 appearances with the Rays, he has a 3.20 ERA and a 3.10 FIP while averaging 12.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Since the start of the 2018 season, when he was dealt to Tampa Bay midway through the year, his 2.87 xFIP is the second-best in MLB, per FanGraphs.

As much as Glasnow will cost in terms of salary and trade assets, that price is still much lower than what it will take to sign Yoshinobu Yamamoto or Blake Snell, the two top pitchers in free agency. Aaron Nola got $172 million to return to the Philadelphia Phillies.