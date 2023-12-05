Cubs Rumors: Matt Chapman Eyed in 2023 MLB Free Agency Amid Ohtani, Bellinger Buzz

David Berding/Getty Images

The Chicago Cubs have been connected to a number of marquee free agents this offseason, and third baseman Matt Chapman is reportedly on that list.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Cubs are "looking at" Chapman as well as the possibility of bringing back Cody Bellinger. However, Heyman noted they are waiting on Shohei Ohtani to make a decision first since he remains a possibility for the North Siders and would command significant salary.

Chapman wouldn't be the same type of impactful signing as Ohtani would considering the latter is arguably the best player in baseball even if he won't pitch in 2024 while recovering from elbow surgery.

Yet the third baseman would still be a welcome addition for Chicago and provide stability at the position that largely rotated between Nick Madrigal, Patrick Wisdom and Christopher Morel last season.

Chapman is best known for his defense as a four-time Gold Glove winner and two-time Platinum Glove winner as the American League's best overall fielder. But he is far from a one-dimensional player and would provide pop to the Chicago order.

After all, he launched as many as 36 home runs in 2019 and has four seasons with more than 20 long balls on his resume.

He slashed .240/.330/.424 with 17 home runs and 54 RBI in 140 games last season for the Toronto Blue Jays.

Perhaps the Cubs will instead decide to bring back Bellinger if they miss out on Ohtani, but he was under a one-year deal with a player option in 2023 given the question marks about his previous consistency. While he was excellent for Chicago, there may be at least some hesitation to sign him to a massive long-term deal.