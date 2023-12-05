Report: Aroldis Chapman, Craig Kimbrel Among Orioles Targets in 2023 MLB Free Agency

Elsa/Getty Images

The Baltimore Orioles are reportedly interested in bullpen help as they look to defend their American League East crown.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Baltimore is considering Craig Kimbrel, Aroldis Chapman, Jordan Hicks and Robert Stephenson for its bullpen since it will likely be priced out of the more lucrative Josh Hader market.

That the Orioles are looking for options at the backend of their bullpen doesn't come as a surprise.

After all, Félix Bautista will likely miss the entire 2024 campaign after undergoing Tommy John surgery. He was an All-Star in 2023 with a 1.48 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 110 strikeouts and 33 saves in 61 innings.

It is quite the hole to fill, and Mark Feinsand of MLB.com previously reported the team had an "urgency to bring in a proven closer."

Chapman and Kimbrel would fit that bill as two of the more high-profile relief pitchers of their generation.

Chapman is a seven-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion, although he is 35 years old and has a combined 3.52 ERA the past three seasons. His best days as a lights-out closer are likely behind him.

Perhaps the same can be said about the 35-year-old Kimbrel, who has a World Series title and nine All-Star selections on his resume. He posted a 3.26 ERA for the Philadelphia Phillies last season.

Hicks is younger at 27 and had something of a bounce-back effort in 2023 with a 3.29 ERA after posting a 5.40 mark in 2021 and 4.84 tally in 2022. Stephenson doesn't have the same closing experience with three career saves in eight years, but he would be another solid arm in the bullpen.