Deion Sanders: Colorado Looking for 'Older' QBs in Transfer Portal to Back Up Shedeur

The transfer portal opened for business on Monday, and Deion Sanders is looking to add experienced quarterbacks to back up starter Shedeur Sanders for Colorado in 2024, should the signal-caller return for another season.

"Right now, we're looking for older quarterbacks, because we plan on winning," Sanders said, according to Brent Schrotenboer of USA Today. "So if something were to happen to Shedeur, they could step right in and make it happen. That's what we're looking for."

The Buffaloes' head coach also specified that he's planning on adding multiple quarterbacks through the portal.

