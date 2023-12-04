Report: Alabama QB Tyler Buchner Enters Transfer Portal to Play Lacrosse

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Alabama quarterback Tyler Buchner is reportedly entering the transfer portal as a lacrosse player, according to Pete Nakos of On3 and Chris Hummer of 247Sports.

Hummer noted that Buchner, who previously transferred from Notre Dame to Alabama ahead of the 2023 season, had committed to Michigan to play lacrosse before signing with the Fighting Irish instead and playing football.

ESPN's Pete Thamel noted that Buchner hasn't totally given up on football, but lacrosse is his immediate priority:

Buchner appeared in 13 games for Notre Dame across his first two seasons, largely during his freshman year, throwing for 949 yards, six touchdowns and eight interceptions while completing just 56.8 percent of his passes. He also rushed for 459 yards and seven scores.

A shoulder injury limited Buchner to just three games in 2022, and when the Fighting Irish added former Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman in the transfer portal ahead of the 2023 campaign, the writing was on the wall for Buchner in South Bend.

So Buchner followed his offensive coordinator at Notre Dame, Tommy Rees, to Alabama after Nick Saban appointed him as the Crimson Tide's OC.

"When he went into the portal, we looked at an opportunity to add competition to the room," Rees told reporters in August regarding Buchner. "I think competition at all positions is going to bring out the best in individuals. It's going to add an extra layer of development. It's going to allow people to rise with the competition."

Jalen Milroe ultimately won the quarterback competition to start the season but struggled in the first two games and was benched, so Buchner was given the start on Sept. 16 against South Florida. It didn't go well, as he finished just 5-of-14 for 34 yards, adding two rushes for 11 yards.

He was ultimately removed from that game in favor of third-string quarterback Ty Simpson and hasn't seen the field since, as Milroe seized back the starting gig and led the Crimson Tide to a College Football Playoff berth. Buchner ultimately was demoted to fourth-string quarterback behind Milroe, Simpson and freshman Dylan Lonergan.