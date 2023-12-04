Mookie Betts to Be Dodgers' Starting Second Baseman in 2024 MLB Season, per Roberts

Chris Coduto/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Mookie Betts played plenty of second base last year for the Los Angeles Dodgers, but it sounds like the plan is for him to be the permanent starter at the position in 2024.

Manager Dave Roberts told Alanna Rizzo of MLB Network's High Heat that Betts will be the the everyday second baseman for the upcoming campaign:

According to FanGraphs, Betts played 485 innings at second base, 98 innings at shortstop and 701.2 innings in right field last year for the Dodgers. He also played some center field earlier in his career for Los Angeles and the Boston Red Sox.

That versatility allowed Roberts to mix and match his lineup at times throughout the season. He also played both second base and right field in all three of the Dodgers' playoff games against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Yet permanently playing second base could take some of the wear and tear of a long season away from the 31-year-old.

He is also talented at the position and was responsible for six defensive runs saved above average at second base last year, per FanGraphs. Increasing the amount of time he spends at the spot will likely only lead to more improvement, which would make the Dodgers all the more dangerous.

To Betts' credit, all the moving around hasn't taken away from his ability to impact the game at the plate.

He slashed .307/.408/.579 with 39 home runs, 107 RBI and 14 stolen bases last season as an MVP candidate. That was good enough for a Silver Slugger award and a seventh All-Star selection in an impressive career that also includes an MVP and two World Series titles.

Locking him in at second base will also give the Dodgers more clarity as they approach the offseason. Perhaps they can pursue another outfielder in free agency knowing Betts won't be lining up in right field.