X

MLB

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTBR Sports on Max

    Mookie Betts to Be Dodgers' Starting Second Baseman in 2024 MLB Season, per Roberts

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVDecember 4, 2023

    PHOENIX, AZ - OCTOBER 11: Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers warms up during batting practice prior to Game 3 of the Division Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Wednesday, October 11, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
    Chris Coduto/MLB Photos via Getty Images

    Mookie Betts played plenty of second base last year for the Los Angeles Dodgers, but it sounds like the plan is for him to be the permanent starter at the position in 2024.

    Manager Dave Roberts told Alanna Rizzo of MLB Network's High Heat that Betts will be the the everyday second baseman for the upcoming campaign:

    MLB Network @MLBNetwork

    "It's pretty safe to say that Mookie Betts is going to be our everyday second baseman."<br><br>- Dave Roberts on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HighHeat?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HighHeat</a> <a href="https://t.co/yMzvPepWNy">pic.twitter.com/yMzvPepWNy</a>

    According to FanGraphs, Betts played 485 innings at second base, 98 innings at shortstop and 701.2 innings in right field last year for the Dodgers. He also played some center field earlier in his career for Los Angeles and the Boston Red Sox.

    That versatility allowed Roberts to mix and match his lineup at times throughout the season. He also played both second base and right field in all three of the Dodgers' playoff games against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

    Yet permanently playing second base could take some of the wear and tear of a long season away from the 31-year-old.

    He is also talented at the position and was responsible for six defensive runs saved above average at second base last year, per FanGraphs. Increasing the amount of time he spends at the spot will likely only lead to more improvement, which would make the Dodgers all the more dangerous.

    Mookie Betts to Be Dodgers' Starting Second Baseman in 2024 MLB Season, per Roberts
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    To Betts' credit, all the moving around hasn't taken away from his ability to impact the game at the plate.

    He slashed .307/.408/.579 with 39 home runs, 107 RBI and 14 stolen bases last season as an MVP candidate. That was good enough for a Silver Slugger award and a seventh All-Star selection in an impressive career that also includes an MVP and two World Series titles.

    Locking him in at second base will also give the Dodgers more clarity as they approach the offseason. Perhaps they can pursue another outfielder in free agency knowing Betts won't be lining up in right field.

    Even if they don't, Betts is a major reason they will still be on the short list of realistic World Series contenders.