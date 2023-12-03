Shohei Ohtani Rumors: Angels FA Believed to Have Multiple $500M Contract Offers

John McCoy/Getty Images

Two-time American League MVP Shohei Ohtani is expected to receive a historic payday this offseason, but he reportedly has multiple offers to weigh.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Ohtani "is believed to already have received multiple bids well north of $500 million, and some speculate he could even wind up as baseball's first $600 million man — or come close, at least."

Heyman stated that the race for Ohtani "appears to involve at least five teams at present." He named the Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, Toronto Blue Jays, San Francisco Giants and incumbent Los Angeles Angels as the teams vying to land him this winter. It was also noted that "it's been suggested elsewhere there may also be a sixth mystery team," but that remains an uncertainty.

It sounds like it won't be too long before Ohtani's landing spot is revealed, as Heyman reported, "The aggressive early bids could mean Ohtani will be signing somewhat soon, though there's no guarantee a deal will get done at the Winter Meetings that begin here Monday." He also added that the lack of signings so far this offseason indicates "the Ohtani sweepstakes may be holding up the hitting market."

Ohtani's deal this offseason will supersede the record $360 million deal for New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge as the largest free-agent contract in MLB history. Heyman pointed out that if he signs for $600 million, he would break the record by a whopping 67 percent.