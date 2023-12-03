MLB Rumors: GM Says 'There's Just Not a Lot of Good Players' in 2023 Free Agency

Jason Hanna/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The first five weeks of the 2023 MLB offseason have been relatively quiet so far.

That's in part because "there's just not a lot of good players" available, one general manager told USA Today's Bob Nightengale.



"Nobody is jumping out and grabbing mediocre players," the GM told Nightengale. "And agents are just waiting it out to see if teams start to panic."

This wait could potentially end during the 2023 Winter Meetings, which are set to take place in Nashville from Sunday to Wednesday.

"Everyone seems to believe that something will happen at these winter meetings," Nightengale wrote.

Some teams could be waiting for a big move before they take action, such as the signing of free agent Shohei Ohtani, the two-way star who after UCL surgery is set to play as a designated hitter in 2024 before working his way back to the mound in 2025.

The San Diego could also finish up trade negotiations with the New York Yankees, or with a competing suitor such as the Toronto Blue Jays, and deal outfielder Juan Soto.

Either of those moves could spark in corresponding actions as teams who lost out on the Soto or Ohtani bids take action.

Some signings and trades aren't likely to take place until a time closer to February's spring training, however.