Jordan Travis on CFP Snub: 'I Wish My Leg Broke Earlier' as FSU 'More Than the QB'

David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Florida State was snubbed by the College Football Playoff Selection Committee on Sunday, being left out of the CFP in favor of Michigan, Washington, Texas and Alabama despite going 13-0 and winning the ACC title.

Part of the reasoning from the Committee was the season-ending injury to star quarterback Jordan Travis. He offered his own response on Sunday:

CFP Selection Chair Boo Corrigan said during an appearance on ESPN that Florida State was a "different team than they were in the first 11 weeks," referencing the Travis injury.

"You can lose a running back, you can lose a receiver but when you lose a quarterback as dynamic as Jordan Travis, it changes their offense in its entirety and that was a really big factor," he continued. "Feel horrible for Coach Norvell and those players. But again, they're a different team than they were earlier in the year. You know it's been a long couple of days."

That was the Committee's decision. But more than a few folks on social media were furious on Florida State's behalf:

And then there was the response from ACC commissioner Jim Phillips and FSU athletic director Michael Alford. Neither held back:

It was a tough spot for the CFP Committee. Michigan and Washington went undefeated and won conference championships without major injuries. They were going to get in. Texas won the Big 12 with one loss and beat Alabama, while the Crimson Tide won the SEC and beat the former No. 1 team in the country in Georgia to do so. Both of those teams made strong cases to be selected.

Florida State, meanwhile, managed just 219 yards of offense in a 16-6 win over Louisville on Saturday night in the ACC Championship Game. Third-string quarterback Brock Glenn was 8-of-21 for just 55 yards in the contest against a defense that gave up 244 passing yards per game this season.

And second-stringer Tate Rodemaker didn't exactly light up the Florida Gators in his lone start this season, finishing 12-of-25 for 134 yards.

The Seminoles won without Travis—who threw for 2,755 yards, 20 touchdowns and two interceptions on the season while adding seven rushing scores—behind a stout defense and solid running game.

But how would a one-dimensional offense have fared against far more complete teams like Michigan or Washington in the CFP? For that matter, would Florida State even be favored against some of the top teams that missed out on the Playoff like Georgia or Ohio State?