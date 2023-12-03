CFP Committee Chair: FSU Is 'a Different Team' After Jordan Travis Injury amid Snub

John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Florida State Seminoles exclusion from the 2023 College Football Playoff was certainly controversial, but the committee has revealed it's thought process surrounding the snub.

The Seminoles went 13-0 and won the ACC. The team's exclusion marks the first time an undefeated Power 5 conference champion was excluded from the postseason tournament, but the injury to starting quarterback Jordan Travis in Week 12 did change the makeup of the team.

In an appearance on ESPN, CFP Selection Chair Boo Corrigan addressed this head on, saying the exclusion was due to the fact that the Seminoles were "a different team than they were in the first 11 weeks."

The committee selected Michigan, Washington, Texas and Alabama as the four teams making the playoff, with Florida State and Georgia being the first two teams out.

Corrigan continued by saying that Travis' injury completely changed the offense and made the Seminoles a different team. He also acknowledged that the situation was something that gave the committee a lot of trouble.

"You can lose a running back, you can lose a receiver but when you lose a quarterback as dynamic as Jordan Travis, it changes their offense in its entirety and that was a really big factor," Corrigan said. "Feel horrible for Coach Norvell and those players. But again, they're a different team than they were earlier in the year. You know it's been a long couple of days."

The revelation that the injury played a factor is a shift from the past, as Corrigan previously had said that Travis' injury wasn't impacting rankings from past weeks. Still, the Seminoles have not been the same since Travis went down against North Alabama.

Prior to Travis' injury, the Seminoles certainly looked like a true contender for the playoff. However, Florida State squeaked by Florida before defeating Louisville 16-6 in a gritty, defensive battle Saturday night. A dominant performance over Louisville may have changed the minds of the committee, but the lackluster offensive output made the Seminoles look like a team that would get exposed by the other juggernauts in the playoff.