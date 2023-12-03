CFB Fans Bash Playoff Committee for FSU Snub as Alabama, Texas Named to Final Four

CFB Fans Bash Playoff Committee for FSU Snub as Alabama, Texas Named to Final FourDecember 3, 2023
Let the debate begin.
The College Football Playoff Selection Committee went with Michigan, Washington, Texas and Alabama as its CFP participants this year, snubbing a 13-0 Florida State team that won the ACC title.
The decision ultimately came down to, in part, the season-ending injury that Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis suffered in November.
"Florida State is a different team than they were through the first 11 weeks," CFP Selection Committee chair Bob Corrigan said on ESPN Sunday. "... If you look at who they are as a team right now, without Jordan Travis and the offensive dynamic he brings, they are a different team."
So that was the justification. But a good portion of college football fans and pundits alike were pretty furious—and at the very least, surprised—regarding the decision:
Mike Greenberg @Espngreeny
Florida State scheduled an SEC powerhouse. They won a power five conference. They won all their games, overcoming adversity along the way. This isn't figure skating, judges should never have been a part of it. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FSU?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FSU</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CFP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CFP</a>
And then there was Florida State's response, which went about as you'd expect:
But this was a debate for a reason, and there were those folks out there who believed that an SEC champion like Alabama—who just beat the previous No. 1 team in the country, Georgia—was a better team right now than a Florida State team without Travis.
Those folks argued in favor of the Selection Committee's decision (or at least saw the logic in it):
Ty Schalter @tyschalter
There's not another sport in the world where 120 teams play in 10 different leagues of wildly varying strength and they try to pick an overall champion at the end.<br><br>We *know* going undefeated in one conference is not the same achievement as going undefeated in any conference. <a href="https://t.co/FArfnJL7PA">https://t.co/FArfnJL7PA</a>
No matter what decision the Committee made this season, the limitations of a four-team playoff format meant that a deserving team was going to be left out this year. Thankfully, that system will be gone next year in favor of an expanded 12-team field.
Granted, that will simply move the goalposts regarding which teams deserve to be in and out. Get ready to debate vociferously whether this two-loss team is more deserving than that three-loss team.
But the days of an undefeated Power 5 conference champion being left out of the CFP are assuredly over. Good riddance.