CFB Fans Bash Playoff Committee for FSU Snub as Alabama, Texas Named to Final Four

John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Let the debate begin.

The College Football Playoff Selection Committee went with Michigan, Washington, Texas and Alabama as its CFP participants this year, snubbing a 13-0 Florida State team that won the ACC title.

The decision ultimately came down to, in part, the season-ending injury that Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis suffered in November.

"Florida State is a different team than they were through the first 11 weeks," CFP Selection Committee chair Bob Corrigan said on ESPN Sunday. "... If you look at who they are as a team right now, without Jordan Travis and the offensive dynamic he brings, they are a different team."

But this was a debate for a reason, and there were those folks out there who believed that an SEC champion like Alabama—who just beat the previous No. 1 team in the country, Georgia—was a better team right now than a Florida State team without Travis.

No matter what decision the Committee made this season, the limitations of a four-team playoff format meant that a deserving team was going to be left out this year. Thankfully, that system will be gone next year in favor of an expanded 12-team field.

Granted, that will simply move the goalposts regarding which teams deserve to be in and out. Get ready to debate vociferously whether this two-loss team is more deserving than that three-loss team.