    CFB Fans Bash Playoff Committee for FSU Snub as Alabama, Texas Named to Final Four

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVDecember 3, 2023

    CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 02: Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell points to a friend during the awards presentation during the ACC Football Championship Game between the Louisville Cardinals and the Florida State Seminoles on December 2, 2023 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. (Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Let the debate begin.

    The College Football Playoff Selection Committee went with Michigan, Washington, Texas and Alabama as its CFP participants this year, snubbing a 13-0 Florida State team that won the ACC title.

    SportsCenter @SportsCenter

    Florida State reacting to missing out on the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CFBPlayoff?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CFBPlayoff</a> <a href="https://t.co/K0SwbkLwZm">pic.twitter.com/K0SwbkLwZm</a>

    The decision ultimately came down to, in part, the season-ending injury that Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis suffered in November.

    "Florida State is a different team than they were through the first 11 weeks," CFP Selection Committee chair Bob Corrigan said on ESPN Sunday. "... If you look at who they are as a team right now, without Jordan Travis and the offensive dynamic he brings, they are a different team."

    So that was the justification. But a good portion of college football fans and pundits alike were pretty furious—and at the very least, surprised—regarding the decision:

    Nicole Auerbach @NicoleAuerbach

    Florida State, 13-0 and ACC champions, left out of the CFP. That is stunning.

    Geoff Schwartz @geoffschwartz

    The goal is winning all your football games. Florida State did that. I understand the QB situation isn't excellent and they probably aren't better than Alabama right now. But now you're punishing FSU for their Qb getting hurt. Feels wrong

    Mike Greenberg @Espngreeny

    Florida State scheduled an SEC powerhouse. They won a power five conference. They won all their games, overcoming adversity along the way. This isn't figure skating, judges should never have been a part of it. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FSU?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FSU</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CFP?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CFP</a>

    Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

    Florida state went 13-0 and won a major conference. They just beat a top 15 team on the fly and they would have had a month to settle and figure it out. They got hosed <a href="https://t.co/mW96NYAFiu">https://t.co/mW96NYAFiu</a>

    Tyler Duffy @tyduffy

    Playoff is a TV event, not a sporting competition.

    Gary Davenport @IDPSharks

    Florida State got hosed. Period.<br><br>Guess playing the games (and winning them all) doesn't matter.

    Andrew Brandt @AndrewBrandt

    So a bunch of old guys sitting around talking football decided they preferred Alabama to FSU because, well, just because they liked them more.<br>Picking the CFP teams is like Commissioner power in sports: whatever they think is "right."

    Kevin Kaduk @KevinKaduk

    The committee couldn't resist the urge to do one more completely pathetic thing, huh?

    Pete Prisco @PriscoCBS

    Games don't matter in college football. Just win, baby, does not apply.

    Barrett Sallee 🇺🇸 @BarrettSallee

    The committee basically said that Florida State's first 10 games don't count. What a joke.

    And then there was Florida State's response, which went about as you'd expect:

    Pete Thamel @PeteThamel

    FSU athletic director Mike Alford: "The committee failed college football today." Calls the decision to leave out FSU "unforgivable." <a href="https://t.co/9uZZ9dBaJG">https://t.co/9uZZ9dBaJG</a>

    But this was a debate for a reason, and there were those folks out there who believed that an SEC champion like Alabama—who just beat the previous No. 1 team in the country, Georgia—was a better team right now than a Florida State team without Travis.

    Those folks argued in favor of the Selection Committee's decision (or at least saw the logic in it):

    Jemele Hill @jemelehill

    Florida State fans have every right to be upset but ….. the committee got it right.

    Joe Schad @schadjoe

    The CFB Playoff Committee had no choice but to consider the strength of Florida State without Jordan Travis and they did what had to be done

    Adam Schein @AdamSchein

    We said it all week… Even with win Florida State never had a chance. Committee got it right. And these playoff matchups are pure 🔥🔥🔥<br><br>Can't wait for next year with 12.

    Ty Schalter @tyschalter

    There's not another sport in the world where 120 teams play in 10 different leagues of wildly varying strength and they try to pick an overall champion at the end.<br><br>We *know* going undefeated in one conference is not the same achievement as going undefeated in any conference. <a href="https://t.co/FArfnJL7PA">https://t.co/FArfnJL7PA</a>

    Jacob Camenker @JacobCamenker

    I feel terrible for Florida State, but these matchups are going to be AWESOME.<br><br>There was no right answer this year, but this is probably how I would have had it shake out. <a href="https://t.co/ObYLOwsFPk">https://t.co/ObYLOwsFPk</a>

    No matter what decision the Committee made this season, the limitations of a four-team playoff format meant that a deserving team was going to be left out this year. Thankfully, that system will be gone next year in favor of an expanded 12-team field.

    Granted, that will simply move the goalposts regarding which teams deserve to be in and out. Get ready to debate vociferously whether this two-loss team is more deserving than that three-loss team.

    But the days of an undefeated Power 5 conference champion being left out of the CFP are assuredly over. Good riddance.