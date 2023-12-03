X

    MLB Rumors: Shohei Ohtani 'Likely' to Decide Contract 'Within the Next Week' amid FA

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVDecember 3, 2023

    FLUSHING, NY - AUGUST 25: Los Angeles Angels Designated Hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) prior to a Major League Baseball game between the Los Angeles Angels and the New York Mets on August 25, 2023, at Citi Field in Flushing, NY. (Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Highly prized free agent Shohei Ohtani "is likely to decide on a team within the next week," according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi.

    This would potentially put the two-time American League MVP on track to have an agreement in place by the time the MLB winter meetings wrap up Wednesday.

