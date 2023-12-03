SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey Says Conference Alliance Delayed 12-Team Playoff

Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey revealed that the alliance between several leaders of the Power Five conferences delayed the switch from a four-team playoff to a 12-team playoff.

"You had that idea. That opportunity could have been there," SEC commissioner Greg Sankey told Yahoo Sports. "But I have colleagues that chose to simply oppose."

In April 2021, leaders from the ACC, Big Ten, and Pac-12 formed a pact built around their educational and athletic missions that was nicknamed "The Alliance."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.