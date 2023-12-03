X

    SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey Says Conference Alliance Delayed 12-Team Playoff

    zach bacharContributor IDecember 3, 2023

    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JULY 17: SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey speaks during Day One of 2023 SEC Media Days at Grand Hyatt Nashville on July 17, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
    Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images

    SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey revealed that the alliance between several leaders of the Power Five conferences delayed the switch from a four-team playoff to a 12-team playoff.

    "You had that idea. That opportunity could have been there," SEC commissioner Greg Sankey told Yahoo Sports. "But I have colleagues that chose to simply oppose."

    In April 2021, leaders from the ACC, Big Ten, and Pac-12 formed a pact built around their educational and athletic missions that was nicknamed "The Alliance."

