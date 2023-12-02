Texas' Steve Sarkisian: 'We'll Play Anybody in the Country' If We Get into 2024 CFP

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian was confident in his team following the Longhorns' 49-35 win over No. 18 Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Championship game on Saturday.

"This may be a little bullish of me saying but we'll play anybody in the country," Sarkisian said, according to Max Olson of The Athletic. "I'm not shying away from that part. I feel very comfortable, if we get into this tournament, we'll play anybody."

The Longhorns will wait to see the outcome of the rest of Saturday's slate to determine if they'll be appearing in the 2024 College Football Playoff.

Quarterback Quinn Ewers dissected the Cowboys' defense on Saturday, completing 76 percent of his 46 pass attempts. He finished with 452 yards and four touchdowns, both season highs.

Xavier Worthy, the team's leading receiver this year, recorded six catches for 86 yards before suffering an ankle injury in the fourth quarter. He was in a walking boot and crutches on Texas' sideline, although Sarkisian gave a positive update on his status after the game.

"He's OK," he said, per Matt Connolly of On3. "X-rays were negative so he'll be OK."

Entering the weekend at No. 7 in the College Football Playoff rankings, the Longhorns will need some help to make the CFP despite a stellar 12-1 record. Their road to the Playoff would start with No. 4 Florida State losing the ACC Championship Game on Saturday night to deter the school's undefeated season.

Seminoles standout quarterback Jordan Travis is out for the year after suffering a severe leg injury during the team's 58-13 win over North Alabama in Week 12. Backup signal-caller Tate Rodemaker has been a serviceable replacement, although he hasn't been as much of a threat in the pocket as Travis was.

When speaking to the media directly after Texas' win, Ewers made the case for the Longhorns to be named one of the last four teams standing.