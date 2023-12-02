CFP Title Odds 2024: Texas Jumps Alabama in Latest Lines After Big 12 Title Win

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Before the SEC Championship Game between No. 1 Georgia and No. 8 Alabama on Saturday, the No. 7 Texas Longhorns moved past Bama for the third-best odds to win the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

As of 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, DraftKings Sportsbook listed Georgia and Michigan as co-national title favorites at +165, followed by Washington and Texas at +750.

Alabama is fifth at +1,100, followed by Florida State at +3,000 and Iowa at +100,000. Ohio State, which is ranked No. 6 in the nation with an 11-1 record, is not listed since last week's loss to Michigan knocked it out of Big Ten Championship Game contention.

In Saturday's Big 12 Championship Game, the Texas Longhorns trounced Oklahoma State 49-21 to win its first Big 12 title game since 2009.

Quarterback Quinn Ewers turned in a dominant performance for Texas, going 35-of-46 for 452 yards with four touchdowns and one interception.

As of now, Washington is locked into the CFP after beating Oregon in the Pac-12 Championship Game to remain undefeated, while Georgia, Michigan and Florida State will likely clinch playoff spots if they win the SEC, Big Ten and ACC titles, respectively.

Alabama can throw a wrench into things by beating Georgia in the SEC Championship Game, as the Crimson Tide and Bulldogs would both be 12-1, and Bama would be ranked higher due to the conference title.

However, Alabama's only loss this season was to Texas, and while an argument could be made for a one-loss Alabama team being ahead of a one-loss Texas team after beating No. 1 Georgia, that wouldn't sit well with Texas fans or the Big 12 as a whole since the Longhorns beat the Crimson Tide head-to-head.

Texas may need both Alabama and either Florida State or Michigan to lose to reach the CFP, whereas Bama may only need to win.