CFP Title Odds 2024: Texas Jumps Alabama in Latest Lines After Big 12 Title Win

CFP Title Odds 2024: Texas Jumps Alabama in Latest Lines After Big 12 Title WinDecember 2, 2023
Before the SEC Championship Game between No. 1 Georgia and No. 8 Alabama on Saturday, the No. 7 Texas Longhorns moved past Bama for the third-best odds to win the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.
As of 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, DraftKings Sportsbook listed Georgia and Michigan as co-national title favorites at +165, followed by Washington and Texas at +750.
Alabama is fifth at +1,100, followed by Florida State at +3,000 and Iowa at +100,000. Ohio State, which is ranked No. 6 in the nation with an 11-1 record, is not listed since last week's loss to Michigan knocked it out of Big Ten Championship Game contention.
In Saturday's Big 12 Championship Game, the Texas Longhorns trounced Oklahoma State 49-21 to win its first Big 12 title game since 2009.
Quarterback Quinn Ewers turned in a dominant performance for Texas, going 35-of-46 for 452 yards with four touchdowns and one interception.
As of now, Washington is locked into the CFP after beating Oregon in the Pac-12 Championship Game to remain undefeated, while Georgia, Michigan and Florida State will likely clinch playoff spots if they win the SEC, Big Ten and ACC titles, respectively.
Alabama can throw a wrench into things by beating Georgia in the SEC Championship Game, as the Crimson Tide and Bulldogs would both be 12-1, and Bama would be ranked higher due to the conference title.
However, Alabama's only loss this season was to Texas, and while an argument could be made for a one-loss Alabama team being ahead of a one-loss Texas team after beating No. 1 Georgia, that wouldn't sit well with Texas fans or the Big 12 as a whole since the Longhorns beat the Crimson Tide head-to-head.
Texas may need both Alabama and either Florida State or Michigan to lose to reach the CFP, whereas Bama may only need to win.
Despite that, Texas is viewed as having a more favorable opportunity to win the national title than Alabama, which perhaps speaks to the likelihood of Alabama and FSU losing.