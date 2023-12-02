Dodgers Rumors: Joe Kelly 'Very Close' to Contract Agreement in 2023 MLB Free Agency

Harry How/Getty Images

It appears free-agent relief pitcher Joe Kelly could be on his was back to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Robert Murray of FanSided reported on Saturday that Kelly and the Dodgers are "very close" to an agreement and that "all indications are that a deal will get done."

Kelly spent 2019-2021 with the Dodgers and was re-acquired by the team at the 2023 trade deadline alongside starting pitcher Lance Lynn. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that the deal is expected to be for one year.

Kelly is a two-time World Series Champion, including the 2020 World Series with the Dodgers, and has a career 3.95 ERA in 807 innings pitched. Some of his best numbers have been put up with the Dodgers. He has an 8-4 record with a 3.42 ERA across 115.2 innings with the club.

He was excellent for Los Angeles after being acquired at the deadline, earning a 1.74 ERA in 11 appearances. He adds stability to the Dodgers bullpen and will be a familiar face for a team with lofty playoff aspirations.