Michael Penix Jr., Washington Give Fans CFP Title Dreams with Win vs. Nix, Oregon

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The final Pac-12 Championship game was a memorable one.

Two of the nation's premier offenses battled it out with a spot in the College Football Playoff on the line as No. 3 Washington defeated No. 5 Oregon by the final score of 34-31 on Friday night.

It was also a clash between Heisman Trophy-caliber quarterbacks, as the Ducks' Bo Nix and the Huskies' Michael Penix Jr. have been two of the best signal-callers in the country this season.

Penix Jr. finished with 319 passing yards while completing 69 percent of his attempts, marking the ninth time this year that he's crossed the 300-yard threshold through the air. He bounced back from a third-quarter interception to throw a touchdown with less than three minutes remaining in the game that put Washington up by 10.

It wasn't smooth sailing the whole way, however. The Huskies jumped out to a 17-3 lead in the second quarter before a furious Oregon comeback led to Washington trailing 24-20 near the end of the third.

Eventually, Penix Jr.'s heroics helped lead the team to their second victory over Oregon this year. College football fans were impressed.

Bo Nix finished with 239 yards of his own while tossing three touchdowns, although Oregon's comeback efforts fell short. He also threw an interception immediately following Penix Jr.'s turnover, just his third pick of the season.