    Michael Penix Jr., Washington Give Fans CFP Title Dreams with Win vs. Nix, Oregon

    zach bacharContributor IDecember 2, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NV - DECEMBER 01: Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) celebrates after a pass pass during the Pac-12 Conference championship game between the Oregon Ducks and the Washington Huskies on December 1, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    The final Pac-12 Championship game was a memorable one.

    Two of the nation's premier offenses battled it out with a spot in the College Football Playoff on the line as No. 3 Washington defeated No. 5 Oregon by the final score of 34-31 on Friday night.

    It was also a clash between Heisman Trophy-caliber quarterbacks, as the Ducks' Bo Nix and the Huskies' Michael Penix Jr. have been two of the best signal-callers in the country this season.

    Penix Jr. finished with 319 passing yards while completing 69 percent of his attempts, marking the ninth time this year that he's crossed the 300-yard threshold through the air. He bounced back from a third-quarter interception to throw a touchdown with less than three minutes remaining in the game that put Washington up by 10.

    FOX College Football

    TOUCHDOWN HUSKIES <a href="https://twitter.com/UW_Football?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@UW_Football</a> with a MASSIVE TD <a href="https://t.co/8kxux87H5F">pic.twitter.com/8kxux87H5F</a>

    It wasn't smooth sailing the whole way, however. The Huskies jumped out to a 17-3 lead in the second quarter before a furious Oregon comeback led to Washington trailing 24-20 near the end of the third.

    Bleacher Report

    DUCKS TAKE THE LEAD 🦆 <a href="https://t.co/v82OXGH0Mr">pic.twitter.com/v82OXGH0Mr</a>

    Eventually, Penix Jr.'s heroics helped lead the team to their second victory over Oregon this year. College football fans were impressed.

    Bleacher Report

    WASHINGTON WINS THE PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIP 🏆 <a href="https://t.co/L1VWYPqpP4">pic.twitter.com/L1VWYPqpP4</a>

    RedditCFB

    THE WASHINGTON HUSKIES ARE HEADED TO THE COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF 😈 <a href="https://t.co/NMwnafp19a">pic.twitter.com/NMwnafp19a</a>

    Nicole Auerbach

    Washington is 13-0 and headed to the College Football Playoff. <br><br>What a game, and what a season for the Huskies. A resilient and fitting final Pac-12 champion. Can't wait to see this offense in action in the CFP.

    SportsCenter

    STILL UNBEATEN! 🔥 <br><br>MICHAEL PENIX JR. AND WASHINGTON TAKE DOWN OREGON TO WIN THE PAC-12 TITLE 😤 <a href="https://t.co/HWrx9FvKEY">pic.twitter.com/HWrx9FvKEY</a>

    CBS Sports

    WASHINGTON DOES IT AGAIN! <a href="https://t.co/qcCQ7gb9Uy">pic.twitter.com/qcCQ7gb9Uy</a>

    Geoff Schwartz

    Washington's 20th win a row. 11 wins by 8 points or less. They just find a way to win these close games. Hats off to them.

    WestCoastCFB

    Washington just beat what many thought was the best Oregon team of all time twice in one season.<br><br>13-0.<br><br>Incredible season for the Huskies.

    ByzJim ☧🔻🥥

    Washington is definitely going to win the national championship

    Reagan Harris (OSU Mart)

    GIVE MICHAEL PENIX JR. THE HEISMAN TROPHY 🏆<br><br>Underdog story of a lifetime 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/WBUu7MGsAh">pic.twitter.com/WBUu7MGsAh</a>

    Jacob Wayne

    Michael Penix Jr. deserves the Heisman

    Bo Nix finished with 239 yards of his own while tossing three touchdowns, although Oregon's comeback efforts fell short. He also threw an interception immediately following Penix Jr.'s turnover, just his third pick of the season.

    FOX College Football

    This one hurts for Bo Nix 💔 <a href="https://t.co/DIbjMgkcim">pic.twitter.com/DIbjMgkcim</a>

    Washington will be making its second College Football Playoff appearance in school history, and the first since 2016.