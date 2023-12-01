Juan Soto Trade Rumors: Yankees, Padres 'Far Apart' in Talks, Blue Jays, More Linked

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

The San Diego Padres and New York Yankees remain "far apart" in negotiations about a blockbuster Juan Soto trade, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, Dennis Lin and Brendan Kuty.

"The Padres are seeking a big, multi-player return for Soto, including major-league ready or near major-league ready pitching, according to an official with one of the clubs interested," per the report. "It also is possible the Padres will accept lower-level prospects if they believe those pitchers are sufficiently talented."

Andy Martino of SNY reported the Padres are asking for pitcher Michael King "and as many as six prospects" in exchange for Soto and and Trent Grisham.

Rosenthal, Lin and Kuty also reported the Toronto Blue Jays have spoken with San Diego about a Soto trade and that more suitors could emerge depending on where Shohei Ohtani signs.

Wherever he lands, a deal headlined by the three-time All-Star looks increasingly certain, and the only question is how quickly an agreement materializes. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Friday the conclusion could arrive by the conclusion of MLB's winter meetings Dec. 7.

However, Passan cautioned "the potential complications are manifold."

"Soto's salary, even for one year, is a nonstarter for a number of teams," he wrote. "Others are loath to deal significant talent for a player who could leave after the season. And it's not out of the realm of possibility that the Padres could extend Soto, though sources said it's a long shot."

The Mookie Betts trade is a glaring example of how a team can be backed into a corner, even when it's trading away a generational talent. Boston settled for a relatively meager return in part because Betts was a year out from free agency and had a sizable $27 million salary for the 2020 season.

San Diego's short-term priorities make it even more difficult to read what a final trade package could look like. The Padres might be trimming payroll, but they're not exactly rebuilding when their five highest earners will combine to make $90.3 million in 2024.

The organization seems to be retooling, hence the need for players who can contribute right now. That's typically the opposite of how moves of this magnitude transpire, with a general manager often flipping a major star for young, cost-controlled prospects.

Letting the Ohtani sweepstakes evolve is a sensible strategy for the Padres but not one entirely without risk.