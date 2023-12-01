FSU QB Tate Rodemaker Uncertain for ACC Title Game vs. Louisville with Injury

David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Florida State quarterback Tate Rodemaker will be a gameday decision for his team's ACC Championship Game battle against Louisville on Saturday, per the school (h/t ESPN's David Hale and Andrea Adelson).

Rodemaker briefly left his team's 24-15 win over Florida after taking a late hit to the head to cap a fourth-quarter scramble. He returned after two plays following a sideline evaluation.

FSU head coach Mike Norvell provided further details to reporters.

Rodemaker is playing in place of season-long starter Jordan Travis, who suffered a campaign-ending left leg injury on Nov. 18 in a 58-13 win over North Alabama.

Rodemaker, a junior out of Valdosta, Georgia, completed 12-of-25 passes for 132 yards against Florida. For the season, the 6'4", 196-pound pro-style quarterback is 32-of-56 for 510 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions.

If he can't go, then freshman Brock Glenn will get the nod. The 6'2", 195-pounder went 2-for-3 for 35 yards and a rushing touchdown during the win over North Alabama. He was a 4-star prospect on the 247Sports Composite rankings for the Class of 2023.

On3 provided a scouting report on Glenn, and it reads in part:

"Pro-style signal caller who is advanced in his ability to scan the field and process the game. Has a well-put-together build that measures in at a shade under 6-foot-2, 195 pounds with just over a 10-inch hand. Ran an electronically-timed 4.78 40-yard dash and 4.25 shuttle as well as a 33.5-inch vertical on the spring camp circuit prior to his senior season. Has a pretty release and gets the ball up and out quickly. Can improve the natural zip on his ball, as it tends to die on deeper throws."

Florida State is currently No. 4 in the latest CFP rankings. A win versus Louisville will assuredly confirm its spot in the playoff, while a loss will remove the Seminoles from consideration.