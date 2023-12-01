ESPN College GameDay 2023: Week 14 Location Hosts, TV Schedule and Predictions

Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

For the biggest weekend of the 2023 college football season, ESPN's College GameDay is heading to SEC country ahead of a marquee championship clash.

The popular kickoff show is set to air live on Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon ET in Atlanta prior to this year's SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. No. 1 Georgia will be looking to remain undefeated and secure its spot in the College Football Playoff with a win over No. 8 Alabama.

It will be the first time College GameDay has been held in Atlanta since last Dec. 31, when Georgia defeated Ohio State in the Peach Bowl, which was a CFP semifinal contest. If the Bulldogs beat the Crimson Tide on Saturday, they'll be assured of heading back to the Playoff for the third consecutive season.

Here's everything else you need to know heading into conference championship weekend, including the full schedule and predictions for each game.

Conference Championship Schedule, Predictions

Friday, Dec. 2

Conference USA: New Mexico State vs. No. 24 Liberty, 7 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

Pac-12: No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 3 Washington, 8 p.m. ET, ABC

Saturday, Dec. 3

Big 12: No. 18 Oklahoma State vs. No. 7 Texas, noon ET, ABC

MAC: Miami (Ohio) vs. Toledo, noon ET, ESPN

Mountain West: Boise State vs. UNLV, 3 p.m. ET, Fox

SEC: No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 8 Alabama, 4 p.m. ET, CBS

AAC: SMU vs. No. 22 Tulane, 4 p.m. ET, ABC

Sun Belt: Appalachian State vs. Troy, 4 p.m. ET, ESPN

Big Ten: No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 16 Iowa, 8 p.m. ET, Fox

ACC: No. 14 Louisville vs. No. 4 Florida State, 8 p.m. ET, ABC

Picks in bold.

College Football Playoff Picture

Only four schools will make the College Football Playoff this season. However, there are five teams in control of their own destiny this weekend.

No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Michigan and No. 4 Florida State each has an opportunity to become an undefeated conference champion on Saturday. Before that, No. 3 Washington and No. 5 Oregon will face off in the Pac-12 Championship Game, which is essentially serving as a play-in contest for the CFP.

The winner of the Huskies-Ducks clash will not only be the Pac-12 championship, but they should be heading to the Playoff. The loser, however, will likely not make it into the four-team CFP field.

Washington hasn't lost a game this season, and it already owns a win over Oregon, having notched a 36-33 victory at home on Oct. 14. This time, the Pac-12 rivals will meet on a neutral field at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, and the Ducks are widely considered the favorite in the matchup.

Since Oregon's lone loss, the team has been unstoppable. The Ducks have won six and a row and have scored at least 31 points every game this year. However, the Huskies have the ability to keep pace in a high-octane matchup.

Either way, the Pac-12 will get a team in the College Football Playoff for only the third time. Oregon made it during the 2014 season (the inaugural CFP), while Washington reached the Playoff in the 2016 campaign.

If Georgia, Michigan and Florida State are all victorious, then those three teams will join the Pac-12 champion in the CFP field.

Georgia may have to win the SEC Championship Game to get into the Playoff, as an Alabama victory could shake up the rankings quite a bit. The Bulldogs are aiming to win their second consecutive conference title, while the Crimson Tide could capture their seventh SEC championship in 10 seasons.

Michigan shouldn't have much trouble winning the Big Ten Championship Game. The Wolverines are likely to capture their third straight conference title by defeating Iowa.

Florida State hasn't won an ACC championship since the 2014 season, which was also the only time it has reached the CFP. The Seminoles could accomplish both of those feats again if they beat Louisville. However, they no longer have starting quarterback Jordan Travis (left leg injury) and will have Tate Rodemaker under center.