Bowl Projections 2023: Predictions For CFP Championship and Biggest Matchups

0 of 3

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

One last slate of games stand between the college football world and the final bracket for this season's College Football Playoff, all leading to one team winning the national title at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Things are far from settled when it comes to that final group of four teams with several big games remaining over the weekend that'll have a seismic impact on how things shake out.

No. 2 Michigan's victory over Ohio State last Saturday was the first major domino to fall as it all but guarantees the Wolverines a spot in the playoff—barring an incredible collapse at the hands of No. 16 Iowa in the Big 10 championship.

And No. 1 Georgia has been as dominant as ever as it continues its historic journey towards a potential three-peat. It'd be the first three-peat in college football since the 1930s when the Minnesota Golden Gophers achieved the feat.

The Bulldogs have a meeting with No. 8 Alabama for the SEC title but may have done enough to lock themselves in to the final four already.

As always, it's the final two spots that are up for grabs and plenty of debate. That's why the most important games of the weekend will come down to the Pac-12 championship, ACC championship and Big 12 championship.

In the Pac-12 title game—the last one under the current conference alignment—No. 3 Washington outdueled No. 5 Oregon to likely clinch a spot in the field of four.

Meanwhile, Texas has a chance to bolster its resume with a Big 12 title win over Oklahoma State. While the Longhorns are on the outside looking in, a few results may stack up in their favor, namely the ACC title game.

In that matchup No. 4 Florida State will take on No. 14 Louisville without star quarterback Jordan Travis—who was lost to injury for the remainder of the year. The Seminoles barely escaped last Saturday's game against Florida with a win.

The odds will be be stacked against them.