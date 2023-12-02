Bowl Projections 2023: Predictions For CFP Championship and Biggest Matchups

Bowl Projections 2023: Predictions For CFP Championship and Biggest MatchupsDecember 2, 2023
One last slate of games stand between the college football world and the final bracket for this season's College Football Playoff, all leading to one team winning the national title at NRG Stadium in Houston.
Things are far from settled when it comes to that final group of four teams with several big games remaining over the weekend that'll have a seismic impact on how things shake out.
No. 2 Michigan's victory over Ohio State last Saturday was the first major domino to fall as it all but guarantees the Wolverines a spot in the playoff—barring an incredible collapse at the hands of No. 16 Iowa in the Big 10 championship.
And No. 1 Georgia has been as dominant as ever as it continues its historic journey towards a potential three-peat. It'd be the first three-peat in college football since the 1930s when the Minnesota Golden Gophers achieved the feat.
The Bulldogs have a meeting with No. 8 Alabama for the SEC title but may have done enough to lock themselves in to the final four already.
As always, it's the final two spots that are up for grabs and plenty of debate. That's why the most important games of the weekend will come down to the Pac-12 championship, ACC championship and Big 12 championship.
In the Pac-12 title game—the last one under the current conference alignment—No. 3 Washington outdueled No. 5 Oregon to likely clinch a spot in the field of four.
Meanwhile, Texas has a chance to bolster its resume with a Big 12 title win over Oklahoma State. While the Longhorns are on the outside looking in, a few results may stack up in their favor, namely the ACC title game.
In that matchup No. 4 Florida State will take on No. 14 Louisville without star quarterback Jordan Travis—who was lost to injury for the remainder of the year. The Seminoles barely escaped last Saturday's game against Florida with a win.
The odds will be be stacked against them.
Here are some predictions for the College Football Playoff and New Year's Six Bowls.
Bowl Predictions
Rose Bowl (January 1): No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Texas
Sugar Bowl (January 1): No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 Washington
New Years' Six Bowls
Cotton Bowl (December 29): Penn State vs. Missouri
Orange Bowl (December 30): Florida State vs. Ohio State
Peach Bowl (December 30): Ole Miss vs. Tulane
Fiesta Bowl: (January 1): Alabama vs. Oregon
No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Texas
Several important results and decisions would have to fall Texas' way if this matchup were to happen. But considering Florida State's quarterback situation and Ohio State not participating in a conference championship, it's not difficult to imagine a path for the No. 7 Longhorns.
Texas has a fairly impressive resume, headlined by a win over No. 8 Alabama early in the campaign and is fresh off its most dominant performance of the season in a 57-7 stomping of Texas Tech in its final Big 12 regular season game.
And the Longhorns did it without a great performance from Quinn Ewers. They did it with their running game and defense—a winning formula as the postseason rolls around.
But as good as they have been over the past couple of months, they haven't come up against a squad the caliber or pedigree of Georgia.
The Bulldogs—albeit against a cupcake schedule—have flexed their muscles time and time again, cruising their way to a 12-0 record and look primed for another deep postseason run.
Carson Beck has been an admirable replacement for two-time champion Stetson Bennett at quarterback. He has given the Bulldogs exactly what they need with his game management and timely playmaking.
And of course, Georgia's defense has again been elite. It is ranked sixth in scoring defense, only allowing 15.75 points per game.
Ewers and the Longhorns can present some problems but it'll be interesting to see how Texas' defense will hold up against the Bulldogs' offense and their litany of weapons.
No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 Washington
There has perhaps been no team that has faced more adversity in the College Football Playoff era than this season's Michigan Wolverines.
Playing without coach Jim Harbaugh for a total of six games thanks to a pair of suspensions, the No. 2 team in the country have overcome every single obstacle placed in front them, culminating in a clutch win over rival Ohio State last Saturday.
Regardless of what happens Saturday night against Iowa, with the exception of a blowout loss, the Wolverines should have done enough to lock in one of those top four spots.
As for Washington, its inclusion in the playoff is based on Friday's victory over Oregon, a matchup that will test the Wolverines.
The Huskies completed a 13-0 season including two wins over Bo Nix and Oregon.
Led by Michael Penix Jr., who threw for 4,218 yards, 33 touchdowns and 9 interceptions, the Huskies boast a fearsome offense that will test a Wolverines defense that has yet to see a quarterback of that caliber.
So, it should be a great matchup as each squad attempts to punch its ticket to the national title game.