X

MCBB

NEWSSCORESTEAMSHIGHLIGHTSBR Sports on Max

    Tyrese Proctor, Duke Roasted by CBB Fans After Upset Loss to Unranked Arkansas

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVNovember 30, 2023

    FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS - NOVEMBER 29: Trevon Brazile #2 of the Arkansas Razorbacks drives to the basket during the first half against Tyrese Proctor #5 of the Duke Blue Devils at Bud Walton Arena on November 29, 2023 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
    Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

    The Duke Blue Devils came into Wednesday night ranked No. 7 in the nation and riding a four-game winning streak, including a victory over Michigan State, behind Naismith Award hopeful Kyle Filipowski.

    The Arkansas Razorbacks came into Wednesday night unranked, were missing their leading scorer Tramon Mark due to injury and had been losers of three of their last four games, including a defeat against UNC Greensboro.

    So naturally, Arkansas won.

    The Razorbacks shocked Duke, beating them 80-75 in the ACC/SEC Challenge behind a strong defensive effort and the inside-outside punch of Trevon Brazile (19 points, 11 boards, two blocks) and Khalif Battle (21 points, five assists, five rebounds).

    Arkansas Razorbacks Men's Basketball 🐗 @RazorbackMBB

    TREVON MY FRIEND BRAZILE <a href="https://t.co/uSwzibBM5t">pic.twitter.com/uSwzibBM5t</a>

    Arkansas Razorbacks Men's Basketball 🐗 @RazorbackMBB

    THERE IS NO LONGER A ROOF <a href="https://t.co/01XqKMvtH9">pic.twitter.com/01XqKMvtH9</a>

    Arkansas Razorbacks Men's Basketball 🐗 @RazorbackMBB

    SHIMMY SHIMMY YA <a href="https://t.co/avzZivqQ6r">pic.twitter.com/avzZivqQ6r</a>

    The aforementioned Filipowski, meanwhile, still put up 26 points and 10 boards but struggled somewhat from the field (10-of-26), while Jeremy Roach added 22points.

    The rest of the Blue Devils struggled—including Tyrese Proctor, who was largely invisible (seven points on 3-of-12 shooting from the field)—and social media was quick to hammer Duke for a lackluster effort:

    Seth Davis @SethDavisHoops

    Duke is getting out-everythinged tonight. Not prepared to handle this environment, even against a short-handed Arkansas squad.<br><br>Long way to go and plenty of blame to go around, but this far Tyrese Proctor has not shown nearly the improvement so many of us anticipated.

    Tyrese Proctor, Duke Roasted by CBB Fans After Upset Loss to Unranked Arkansas
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Zion O. @DukeNBA

    Save that "it's November" stuff man. I think we all (most of us) get the season isn't over &amp; they will grow as the season goes on. Yes, it's game 7<br><br>BUT this is a BAD performance from start to finish. Just bad. We can acknowledge it. It shouldn't be this bad returning 4 starters

    Ryan Lommen @TheDukeNation

    I promise you all I hate being this negative. This team just has so much potential and it feels like it's being untapped.

    Mike B 😈 @M_Bulger19

    Here's a take.. Duke isn't getting teams "best shot" anymore .. teams are just as good or better than Duke. The college hoops world is catching up.

    DukeBlueUpdates @DukeBlueUpdates

    This is reminding me a lot of last year. We are not playing Duke Basketball right now. <br><br>It's early, but it's also okay to be dissapointed.

    derick @dukebluesamurai

    I haven't enjoyed watching Duke play in a single game this season. At the very moment, this team is NOT GOOD

    Brian H @Dukeblogger

    Jon may have some serious decisions to make about this team and who really wants to play. I just haven't seen consecutive games of listless play from a Duke team in a long time.

    Kaitlin Tomassoni @ktomassoni1

    Disappointing night for our Blue Devils. Gotta figure out some things. With that being said, season is far from over. We'll be alright. As always, Go Duke 👿

    Jonathon Warriner @Bracketologist3

    Kyle Filipowski is a very good player, same with Jeremy Roach but they don't have Lively to reject everything at the rim and Proctor/ Mitchell are basically the same players as last year. Not a recipe for being a Top-5 team.

    Jason Scheer @jasonscheer

    Hot take: Tyrese Proctor does absolutely nothing for me.

    Bobby Reagan @BarstoolReags

    I never understood the Tyrese Proctor preseason hype. This is just who he is

    Mister Hot Balls (Plural) ☄️☄️ @MisterHotBalls

    Don't worry about Duke fans, the Lakers won big tonight they're good.

    To Duke's credit, after trailing by as many as 14 points in the second half they made things nervy in the final minute, using full-court pressure and trapping to disrupt the Razorbacks and cut the deficit to four points with 47 seconds remaining.

    But Arkansas hung on for dear life, making just enough free throws and pulling down just enough defensive boards to finish off the upset. Court storming commenced.

    Tera Talmadge @TeraTalmadge

    ARKANSAS HAS BEAT DUKE AND STORMED THE COURT! <a href="https://t.co/oPek3wyVPn">pic.twitter.com/oPek3wyVPn</a>

    NCAA March Madness @MarchMadnessMBB

    COLLEGE BASKETBALL&gt;&gt;<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/MattNorlander?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MattNorlander</a>) <br> <a href="https://t.co/mcQ0qh9EwR">pic.twitter.com/mcQ0qh9EwR</a>

    Arkansas will party, while Duke has some serious soul-searching to do after the surprising loss. Anything can happen in college basketball, but Duke has too much experience and talent to drop games against inferior competition.

    It's early days in the college basketball season, obviously. But the Blue Devils don't look like national championship contenders to this point.