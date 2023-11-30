Tyrese Proctor, Duke Roasted by CBB Fans After Upset Loss to Unranked Arkansas

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Duke Blue Devils came into Wednesday night ranked No. 7 in the nation and riding a four-game winning streak, including a victory over Michigan State, behind Naismith Award hopeful Kyle Filipowski.

The Arkansas Razorbacks came into Wednesday night unranked, were missing their leading scorer Tramon Mark due to injury and had been losers of three of their last four games, including a defeat against UNC Greensboro.

So naturally, Arkansas won.

The Razorbacks shocked Duke, beating them 80-75 in the ACC/SEC Challenge behind a strong defensive effort and the inside-outside punch of Trevon Brazile (19 points, 11 boards, two blocks) and Khalif Battle (21 points, five assists, five rebounds).

The aforementioned Filipowski, meanwhile, still put up 26 points and 10 boards but struggled somewhat from the field (10-of-26), while Jeremy Roach added 22points.

The rest of the Blue Devils struggled—including Tyrese Proctor, who was largely invisible (seven points on 3-of-12 shooting from the field)—and social media was quick to hammer Duke for a lackluster effort:

To Duke's credit, after trailing by as many as 14 points in the second half they made things nervy in the final minute, using full-court pressure and trapping to disrupt the Razorbacks and cut the deficit to four points with 47 seconds remaining.

But Arkansas hung on for dear life, making just enough free throws and pulling down just enough defensive boards to finish off the upset. Court storming commenced.

Arkansas will party, while Duke has some serious soul-searching to do after the surprising loss. Anything can happen in college basketball, but Duke has too much experience and talent to drop games against inferior competition.