Should Lakers Really Go All-In on Zach Lavine Trade?

The Los Angeles Lakers (11-8) had hoped to build upon last year's run to the Western Conference Finals with a stronger regular season, but the team remains up and down. That lack of consistency has fans itching for improvements, but beware what you ask for; the franchise has a track record of star-chasing to its detriment (Russell Westbrook ring a bell?).

And one of the worst teams this season in the Eastern Conference may have a big available name that may tempt the Lakers before the trade deadline. Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls (5-14) appear headed for divorce, and many around the league expect L.A. to be inquiring this trade season (Dec 15 to Feb 8).

The Athletic's Shams Charania anticipates the Lakers to "express interest," noting the Bulls "I'm sure would covet Austin Reaves in any potential Zach LaVine trade."

But should the Lakers pursue LaVine? Does he improve the team, considering what the LA would give up to get a deal done? If not, how does Los Angeles return to contender status after its inconsistent start to the year?

LaVine Market Soft?

The 28-year-old UCLA product has had multiple surgeries on his left knee and is owed $178.1 million this season through 2026-27 (with a player option before the final year). Right off the bat, his contract is a big "no" for most front offices.

On the Hoop Genius podcast, former New York Knicks executive Scott Perry didn't hesitate to question LaVine's ability to impact winning.

While not every team may agree with the take, plenty do. After asking several executives around the league for their opinion on LaVine, they consistently said something like, "Not for me; not at that price."

But none of that matters if the Lakers view him as the right piece. A lukewarm market for LaVine should lower the price for LA, but the Bulls also don't have to move LaVine this season. The Lakers could be the only team in the running and still overpay if there's a sense of desperation to get the scoring guard before the deadline.

It's always worth noting that LaVine is also represented by Klutch Sports, sharing an agency with LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Jarred Vanderbilt and Cam Reddish.

The Price

LaVine is not a max player, but he's close at $40.1 million—his 15 percent trade kicker (limited to about $2.2 million that the Bulls would pay, although LaVine can waive it) would get him to the middle-tier max.

The Lakers would need to send out significant salary to bring back LaVine's $40.1-$40.8 million while staying below the $172.3 million first apron (and replenishing the roster to the minimum 14 regular contracts).

The Lakers are about $4.9 million below the line, triggered by signing Gabe Vincent (non-taxpayer mid-level exception) and Taurean Prince (bi-annual exception).

With James, Davis and Vanderbilt—who isn't trade-eligible this season after signing his extension—presumably off limits, the Lakers have four players earning between $10.5-$17.3 million each (Austin Reaves, D'Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura and Vincent). The rest are on minimum contracts outside of Jalen Hood-Schifino ($3.7 million) and Prince ($4.5 million). Russell and Vincent can't be traded until December 15; Reaves and Hachimura are restricted through January 15.

In any combination, one of Russell and Hachimura must be included to keep the Lakers under the apron. The most practical LaVine swap for the Lakers would be Russell, Hachimura and Hood-Schifino. Combinations exist with Reaves and/or Vincent included, but LA would need to account for getting back to the roster minimum of 14 (likely with minimum contracts).

Also, Chicago can only take on so many players for LaVine since it has 13 others under regular contract. A team can't go any higher than 15 during the season—and with the Lakers' hard cap, they may not be able to take on additional players from the Bulls.

If the Lakers felt LaVine was worth a first-round pick, the team has one it can trade in either 2029 or 2030. Multiple competing executives suggested the Bulls need to give up draft compensation to get out of LaVine's contract, but not if Los Angeles is willing to pay to get him.

Healthy, Continuity, Shooting, Defense and Size

The Lakers were recently destroyed by the Philadelphia 76ers (by 44 points), but Joel Embiid won't be a postseason problem if LA can't get past the champion center in Nikola Jokić. The Denver Nuggets swept the Lakers out of the playoffs last year and remain the most significant impediment in the West.

LaVine does nothing to change that matchup.

Russell, who was played off the court against Denver's size, has done more in the playoffs than LaVine, doesn't have the overbearing contract and nearly as much wear and tear on his knees. That's not to say LaVine is terrible—he could thrive as a scorer with James and Davis—but the risk is too significant.

The Lakers thinned out a title team (2019-2020) to get Westbrook in 2021. It took almost two years to unwind that mistake, and the team immediately had success with its newfound depth. Why repeat history?

Where are the Lakers weakest this season? They haven't had health (notably Vanderbilt, Vincent and Hachimura), which has hurt the team's continuity, defense and, arguably, shooting. None of the injuries are believed to be long-term problems—a full roster could allow role players to better stay within their comfort zones.

The most significant concern is at center, where the Lakers have Christian Wood and Jaxson Hayes behind Davis. If Wood has surprised with any defensive versatility, it's been against bigger scoring wings like Kevin Durant, not the powerful centers in the Lakers' way.

Hayes isn't as skilled, but despite his height and athleticism, he doesn't deter players like Jokić and Embiid. To be fair, that's why they've won the last three Most Valuable Player Awards together.

If the Lakers are going to deal with the Bulls, they should set sights on bringing Andre Drummond and Alex Caruso back instead of LaVine. The team must improve around the edges and avoid chasing stars when James, Davis and role players may be enough to compete with the best of the West.