UNC Impresses CBB Fans with Win vs. Dalton Knecht, Tennessee in ACC/SEC Challenge

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

The inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge tipped off what should be a difficult stretch of games for the No. 17 UNC Tar Heels, but they rose to the occasion on Wednesday night against the No. 10 Tennessee Volunteers.

The Tar Heels defeated the Vols 100-92 thanks to a brilliant first half performance that saw them put up 61 points on Tennessee to take a 61-39 lead into the locker room. UNC became the first team to score 60 points in a half against Tennessee since Feb. 15, 2006, per ESPN's Stats and Information (h/t ESPN's Jeff Borzello)

North Carolina was paced by RJ Davis, Harrison Ingram and Armando Bacot in the win. Davis led the team with 27 points, four rebounds and two assists.

Bacot notched his 71st career double-double with 22 points, 11 rebounds and three assists, and Ingram finished with 20 points, six rebounds and three steals.

Tennessee, meanwhile, was led by Dalton Knecht, who finished with an impressive 37 points, six rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocks. His 37 points are the most ever scored by an opposing player at Dean E. Smith Center.

Following Wednesday's win, North Carolina was championed by fans for their performance, particularly in the first half:

Knecht also got his fair share of love from fans on X despite Tennessee's loss:

North Carolina will move on to face Florida State on Saturday before a stretch that will see them take on No. 4 UConn, No. 12 Kentucky and No. 25 Oklahoma.