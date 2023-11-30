UNC Impresses CBB Fans with Win vs. Dalton Knecht, Tennessee in ACC/SEC Challenge

UNC Impresses CBB Fans with Win vs. Dalton Knecht, Tennessee in ACC/SEC ChallengeNovember 30, 2023
The inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge tipped off what should be a difficult stretch of games for the No. 17 UNC Tar Heels, but they rose to the occasion on Wednesday night against the No. 10 Tennessee Volunteers.
The Tar Heels defeated the Vols 100-92 thanks to a brilliant first half performance that saw them put up 61 points on Tennessee to take a 61-39 lead into the locker room. UNC became the first team to score 60 points in a half against Tennessee since Feb. 15, 2006, per ESPN's Stats and Information (h/t ESPN's Jeff Borzello)
North Carolina was paced by RJ Davis, Harrison Ingram and Armando Bacot in the win. Davis led the team with 27 points, four rebounds and two assists.
Bacot notched his 71st career double-double with 22 points, 11 rebounds and three assists, and Ingram finished with 20 points, six rebounds and three steals.
Tennessee, meanwhile, was led by Dalton Knecht, who finished with an impressive 37 points, six rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocks. His 37 points are the most ever scored by an opposing player at Dean E. Smith Center.
Following Wednesday's win, North Carolina was championed by fans for their performance, particularly in the first half:
I definitely don't like that UNC let Tennessee back in this game but I like that they tightened up and didn't give this game away! They need to get better at putting teams away but this team has a lot of potential to compete for a championship in March/April! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TarHeels?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TarHeels</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoHeels?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoHeels</a>…
North Carolina is absolutely taking Tennessee to the woodshed. Not only sharper, but playing harder, and more physical. Not only is Harrison Ingram a player, he gives UNC an edginess they've not hard for awhile. Physical and fiery. <a href="https://twitter.com/HeelIllustrated?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HeelIllustrated</a>
The Tar Heels put up a 100 on the best defense in college basketball according to KenPom. <br><br>A big time eyebrow raiser for <a href="https://twitter.com/UNC_Basketball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@UNC_Basketball</a> <br><br>Cadeau changes this team. Tonight you saw why. Elite passer. <br><br>UNC over Tennessee<br><br>100-92
Knecht also got his fair share of love from fans on X despite Tennessee's loss:
North Carolina will move on to face Florida State on Saturday before a stretch that will see them take on No. 4 UConn, No. 12 Kentucky and No. 25 Oklahoma.
Tennessee will be back in action again on Tuesday against George Mason before taking on No. 24 Illinois, Georgia Southern and NC State.