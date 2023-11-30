X

    UNC Impresses CBB Fans with Win vs. Dalton Knecht, Tennessee in ACC/SEC Challenge

    Erin WalshNovember 30, 2023

    CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 29: Harrison Ingram #55 of the North Carolina Tar Heels gestures after making a three-point basket against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at the Dean E. Smith Center on November 29, 2023 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
    Grant Halverson/Getty Images

    The inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge tipped off what should be a difficult stretch of games for the No. 17 UNC Tar Heels, but they rose to the occasion on Wednesday night against the No. 10 Tennessee Volunteers.

    The Tar Heels defeated the Vols 100-92 thanks to a brilliant first half performance that saw them put up 61 points on Tennessee to take a 61-39 lead into the locker room. UNC became the first team to score 60 points in a half against Tennessee since Feb. 15, 2006, per ESPN's Stats and Information (h/t ESPN's Jeff Borzello)

    North Carolina was paced by RJ Davis, Harrison Ingram and Armando Bacot in the win. Davis led the team with 27 points, four rebounds and two assists.

    Bacot notched his 71st career double-double with 22 points, 11 rebounds and three assists, and Ingram finished with 20 points, six rebounds and three steals.

    Tennessee, meanwhile, was led by Dalton Knecht, who finished with an impressive 37 points, six rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocks. His 37 points are the most ever scored by an opposing player at Dean E. Smith Center.

    Following Wednesday's win, North Carolina was championed by fans for their performance, particularly in the first half:

    Tar Heel Nation @UNC_TarHeelFan

    Me watching UNC basketball play like UNC basketball: <a href="https://t.co/PNBHhmkB3q">pic.twitter.com/PNBHhmkB3q</a>

    Forrest Lee Horn @flhorn

    that was impressive first half of basketball! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/unc?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#unc</a> <br><br>61 points in a half!

    Jacob Karabatsos @jacobkarabatsos

    This game couldn't have started any better for UNC. Ingram is playing at the highest level, they are matching Tennessee's physicality in the paint, and the ball movement is creating some wide open chances from deep. Super impressive stuff from the Heels.

    Brendan Marks @BrendanRMarks

    HALF: UNC 61, Tennessee 39<br><br>Wow. That's one of the best halves of basketball I've ever seen the Tar Heels play. (And UT still shot 53%!)

    Caleb @Calebej37

    Wow UNC looks good against Tennessee so far. Straight up look like the best team in the country right now.

    Charlie @sharpiecharlie

    This is NBA-style basketball by <a href="https://twitter.com/UNC_Basketball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@UNC_Basketball</a>. <br><br>Hubert has finally put his stamp on the program. <br><br>Wow.

    Honest Los @Marti_McFlyJr

    I definitely don't like that UNC let Tennessee back in this game but I like that they tightened up and didn't give this game away! They need to get better at putting teams away but this team has a lot of potential to compete for a championship in March/April! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TarHeels?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TarHeels</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoHeels?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoHeels</a>…

    David Sisk @CoachDavidSisk

    North Carolina is absolutely taking Tennessee to the woodshed. Not only sharper, but playing harder, and more physical. Not only is Harrison Ingram a player, he gives UNC an edginess they've not hard for awhile. Physical and fiery. <a href="https://twitter.com/HeelIllustrated?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HeelIllustrated</a>

    Not Chris Tabor @NotChrisTabor

    UNC dropped 100 on the #1 defense in the country 🔥🔥🔥🔥

    Zack Pearson @Zack_Pearson

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UNC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UNC</a> jumps out to big lead. UNC gives up big lead but holds on for a BIG win over Tennessee. <br><br>Dalton Knect is a baller, too.

    marcus e. @MarcusE____

    Big W UNC!!!!

    Terrence Oglesby @T_Oglesby22

    The Tar Heels put up a 100 on the best defense in college basketball according to KenPom. <br><br>A big time eyebrow raiser for <a href="https://twitter.com/UNC_Basketball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@UNC_Basketball</a> <br><br>Cadeau changes this team. Tonight you saw why. Elite passer. <br><br>UNC over Tennessee<br><br>100-92

    Knecht also got his fair share of love from fans on X despite Tennessee's loss:

    The Vol Bros @thevolbros

    Is there an NBA scout who doesn't want Dalton Knecht after this performance?

    Sean Paul @SeanPaulCBB

    Dalton Knecht is doing whatever he can to keep Tennessee in this one. Only a ten point game now.

    Global Scouting @GlobalScouting_

    Dalton Knecht is a bit older as a prospect, but that guy can really play. Knows how to score it and is productive. Having a huge game versus North Carolina as he has 37 points in Chapel Hill.

    Marty Smith @MartySmithESPN

    Dalton Knecht for Tennessee is a HOOPER.

    Wes Rucker @wesrucker247

    Dalton Knecht can still shoot the hell out of a basketball.<br><br>So there's that.

    Tar Heel Addict (6-1) @TarHeel12493

    I'll say one thing.. Dalton Knecht is one hell of a player, definitely looks like a first rounder for sure

    North Carolina will move on to face Florida State on Saturday before a stretch that will see them take on No. 4 UConn, No. 12 Kentucky and No. 25 Oklahoma.

    Tennessee will be back in action again on Tuesday against George Mason before taking on No. 24 Illinois, Georgia Southern and NC State.