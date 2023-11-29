Riley Leonard's Top Potential Transfer Portal Landing Spots amid Notre Dame Rumors

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Quarterback Riley Leonard kicked off transfer portal season with a bang on Wednesday, announcing his intention to leave Duke.

After throwing for 2,967 yards, 20 touchdowns and six interceptions last year, big things were tapped for Leonard in 2023. A left toe injury thwarted those plans, though when healthy he still threw for 1,102 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions.

So where will the intriguing quarterback transfer potentially end up? Let's break it down.

Notre Dame

The overwhelming favorite is Notre Dame. Just ask social media:

It would make sense. Notre Dame will be losing senior quarterback Sam Hartman, who himself was a transfer ahead of this past season after spending his first five seasons for Wake Forest.

Leonard, meanwhile, would have the chance to increase his profile at a major program like Notre Dame. He was getting first-round draft buzz before the season, and another year of good tape—especially against the teams on Notre Dame's schedule—would seriously bolster his stock. This is a destination that makes a lot of sense.

Auburn

Another school that has gotten some buzz after Leonard's announcement was Auburn:

The Tigers need an upgrade at quarterback in the worst way after a season that saw them rank 125th in the nation in passing yards per game (157.1). It's incredibly difficult to survive the SEC gauntlet and make noise in the College Football Playoff without at least average quarterback play.

The Tigers didn't have that this season. They'll need it next year if they hope to bounce back from a disappointing 6-6 campaign. Leonard would be a huge upgrade.

Texas A&M

This is more conjecture, but the Aggies make sense for two main reasons—one, Leonard's head coach at Duke, Mike Elko, is taking over at Texas A&M. That familiarity, alongside the chance to prove himself against SEC competition, could be appealing for Leonard.

And two, Texas A&M probably will have a hefty NIL budget to support the new head coach:

The reason this wouldn't come to fruition is that Conner Weigman (979 yards, eight touchdowns, two picks) was playing well before a season-ending foot injury suffered back in late September.

The Aggies may already have their answer at quarterback, in other words, and adding a player like Leonard would be one less season for Weigman on the field. That could force the intriguing sophomore to consider if he would be better off transferring himself.