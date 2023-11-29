Report: Ex-Michigan Staffer Connor Stalions Bought Tickets to 12+ OSU Home Games

Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Former Michigan football staffer Connor Stalions purchased tickets to at least 12 Ohio State games in Columbus, according to the Columbus Dispatch's Joey Kaufman and Bill Rabinowitz.

The transactions date back to at least October 2021, when the Buckeyes hosted Maryland.

"In nearly all instances, the tickets were forwarded to others or resold on the secondary market, the school's records show," Kaufman and Rabinowitz reported. "The tickets for this year's game against Penn State and last year's game against Toledo were not scanned for entry."

The Dispatch report noted the tickets for all but one of the 12 games were on the side opposite the Ohio State sideline.

This is the newest revelation in college football's biggest soap opera.

ESPN's Pete Thamel and Mark Schlabach first reported in October that Stalions had purchased tickets for games involving nearly every other Big Ten school along with others who might be matched up against Michigan in the postseason.

Wednesday brought a little more clarity into how much he attempted to live-scout Buckeyes games through the scheme. Among the headliners was OSU's matchups with Notre Dame and Michigan last year and its 20-12 win over Penn State in October. That the Penn State tickets weren't put to use makes sense since game kicked off days after the scandal first broke.

Using game film or television broadcasts in an attempt to decipher an opponent's sideline signals are within NCAA rules. The organization prohibits staffers or their proxies from attending games for that purpose.

Stalions resigned from his position on Nov. 3, with his attorney telling The Athletic that neither head coach Jim Harbaugh nor anybody else on the staff had knowledge of a sign-stealing scheme.