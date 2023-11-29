MLB Rumors: Dodgers 'Strong' Contender for Yoshinobu Yamamoto amid Shohei Ohtani Buzz

Yuki Taguchi/WBCI/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Although the Los Angeles Dodgers are reportedly trying to land two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani in free agency, it appears the club is a major player for another elite Japanese pitcher this winter.

The Dodgers "are believed to be a strong contender" for Yoshinobu Yamamoto, according to SNY's Andy Martino.

Yamamoto is the most highly regarded pitcher on the market this offseason aside from Ohtani, who actually won't be able to pitch until 2025 after undergoing elbow surgery in September.

The 25-year-old has played for Nippon Professional Baseball's Orix Buffaloes in Japan since 2017. During the 2023 season, he went 17-6 with a 1.16 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 176 strikeouts in 171 innings across 24 games.

The Dodgers have a strong pitching staff entering 2024 with the likes of Walker Buehler, Tony Gonsolin and Dustin May leading the way, but adding Yamamoto would be a major addition to the rotation, especially if L.A. doesn't re-sign three-time Cy Young winner Clayton Kershaw.

The Dodgers have been major players for some of the best free agents in baseball over the last several seasons. For example, they signed Freddie Freeman to a blockbuster six-year, $162 million deal in 2022.

After being eliminated in the National League Division Series in each of the last two seasons, it's no surprise the Dodgers have set their sights on some of the best available players this winter.

However, L.A. faces some huge competition for both Yamamoto and Ohtani.

Yamamoto has been linked to the New York Mets, New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, Philadelphia Phillies, Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers, San Francisco Giants, St. Louis Cardinals, Arizona Diamondbacks and Detroit Tigers.