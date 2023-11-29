Mark Cuban: 'No Chance' I'll Run for President After Mavericks Sale, Shark Tank Exit

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks team governor Mark Cuban isn't looking to exchange a television studio for the Oval Office.

Cuban confirmed to TMZ Sports and Vaughn Hillyard and Summer Concepcion of NBC News he has no plans to run for president in 2024, saying there's "no chance" it happens.

Hillyard reported in July the 65-year-old had spoken with No Labels, a bipartisan group weighing a third-party candidate for president, in the past but had no interest in the idea at the time.

Speculation began to grow in recent days, however, with the news that Cuban is leaving the television show Shark Tank after its 16th season. According to multiple reports, he's also working toward selling a majority stake of the Mavericks to the Adelson and Dumont families.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.