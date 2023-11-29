X

NBA

    Bulls Rumors: Andre Drummond Could Draw Interest at 2024 NBA Trade Deadline

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVNovember 29, 2023

    Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

    The Chicago Bulls figure to be one of the most discussed teams in the entire NBA ahead of the February trade deadline, and veteran big man Andre Drummond could be on the move.

    K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reported that Drummond "would draw interest" if the Bulls do decide to move him. While he won't draw as many headlines as a Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan or Alex Caruso trade, he could provide frontcourt depth for a potential contender.

