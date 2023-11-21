Bulls Rumors: Alex Caruso, Patrick Williams Drawing More Trade Buzz Than Zach LaVine

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Zach LaVine may be the marquee name from the Chicago Bulls in trade rumors, but he reportedly isn't the member of the team generating the most interest around the league.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, Alex Caruso and Patrick Williams are "generating the most November trade curiosity from rival teams" among all the Bulls. In fact, Stein noted Caruso "would have a double-digit list of trade suitors if the Bulls decided to make him available (which they haven't)."

That Caruso is generating so much interest doesn't come as much of a surprise.

He is exactly the type of secondary playmaker who thrives on the defensive end that would fit in so well with many contenders. He isn't going to dominate the ball and change the offense, but he can take advantage of spacing created by other playmakers with his outside shooting (50 percent from three-point range this season).

The guard can also take some of the defensive pressure off the primary options with the ability to guard multiple positions at a high level.

In fact, the 2022-23 All-Defensive First Team selection is one of the best defensive players in the entire league and has drawn praise from some of the game's elite players.

"He's a phenomenal player," Kevin Durant told reporters earlier this month after matching up with Caruso. "I don't want to even call him a role player; he's a guy you can plug with any lineup and he will make the right reads and right plays on the defensive and offensive side and the Bulls are lucky to have him."

As for Williams, teams may believe a change of scenery could help him fulfill his potential and the expectations that came with being the No. 4 overall pick of the 2020 NBA draft. Chicago was surely hoping he would be a foundational cornerstone when it selected him with a top-five pick, but that has not been the case.

He is averaging 5.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game while shooting 31 percent from the field and 25.6 percent from deep this season.