Bulls' Zach LaVine on NBA Trade Rumors After Magic Loss: 'Had This News for 3 Years'

Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images

The Chicago Bulls fell to 4-8 with Wednesday's 96-94 loss to the Orlando Magic, but Zach LaVine said he wasn't playing with any extra weight on his shoulders because of ongoing trade rumors because they are nothing new.

"I've had this news for three years," he said. "It's nothing new to me. This is a regular Wednesday."

He was asked about the rumors after Shams Charania of The Athletic reported the Bulls and LaVine have both shown "increased openness" about potentially "exploring a trade." Charania listed the Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers as possible suitors.

LaVine got off to a slow start in Wednesday's game, but he was one reason Chicago came charging back from a 17-point halftime deficit. His three-pointer with seven seconds remaining tied it, although the Magic won thanks to a Paolo Banchero shot in the lane on the other end.

Chicago doesn't look like a true contender this season and will have to make some decisions regarding its future soon considering DeMar DeRozan is playing on an expired contract. Trading LaVine could help it accelerate what seems to be an inevitable rebuild.