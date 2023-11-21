Bulls Rumors: Zach LaVine Trade 'More Realistic' Around 2024 Deadline Than December

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

The Chicago Bulls' season is slowing spinning off the rails, but it might still be a bit before they do something drastic such as trade Zach LaVine, according to The Athletic's Darnell Mayberry.

"Most don't expect the Bulls to make a trade until at least mid-December after contracts that were signed this summer can be traded," Mayberry reported Tuesday. "A more realistic target is the Feb. 9 trade deadline. It often takes additional time to construct a trade for high-contract players, and [executive vice president of basketball operations Artūras] Karnišovas has demonstrated numerous times that he's patient in making a deal."

Chicago is 5-10 following Monday's 118-100 loss to the Miami Heat. The franchise's short-term outlook gets bleaker and bleaker, and one of its best players (DeMar DeRozan) is on an expiring contract. The case for blowing it up and rebuilding grows stronger by the week.

And it seems like Karnišovas is at least warming to the idea.

Mayberry and Shams Charania reported for The Athletic on Nov. 14 the Bulls and LaVine have displayed an "increased openness" about a potential trade.

Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer followed up last Friday to report the two-time All-Star "does not view this Bulls roster as competitive enough to turn any type of contending corner in the East." He also "desires to play for a winning franchise."

Chicago is incentivized to wait when it comes to moving LaVine, though, because his trade market isn't exactly robust right now.

The 28-year-old is averaging 21.3 points on 43.1 percent shooting, and he delivered the first 50-point game of the season in October.

LaVine's defense has long offset what he provides on offense, though. It's not totally a coincidence he has reached the playoffs just once in his career. The $138 million he's owed over the next three seasons is a significant chunk of change as well.

The Bulls won't be negotiating from a position of strength if they were to discuss a trade right now with potential suitors. Closer to the trade deadline, perhaps another team gets desperate, or Chicago can at least leverage one offer to get something better elsewhere.