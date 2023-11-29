Rockets Rumors: Victor Oladipo, Jeff Green, More Could be Shopped at Trade Deadline

Rockets Rumors: Victor Oladipo, Jeff Green, More Could be Shopped at Trade DeadlineNovember 29, 2023
After going 22-60 last season, the Houston Rockets have bounced back in a big way by going 8-7 to start the current campaign.
With that in mind, the Rockets might be buyers at this year's deadline (Feb. 8, 2024) and could move some "tradeable contracts" in hopes of upgrading the roster, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.
"Looking ahead to the February trade deadline, Houston will look to continue upgrading its roster with the tradeable contracts of Victor Oladipo, Jock Landale, Jeff Green, and future draft pick(s) compensation, league sources told HoopsHype."
Houston added point guard Fred VanVleet and wing Dillon Brooks while hiring Ime Udoka to be the next head coach. The results have been positive considering the team's dreadful 2022-23 season, to the point where a playoff run seems like a legitimate possibility.
Houston has a host of veterans who are on expiring contracts, namely Victor Oladipo, who is owed $9,450,000 this year before hitting free agency. The two-time All-Star is currently out with a torn patellar tendon suffered during last year's playoffs as a member of the Miami Heat.
The Rockets can decline a 2024-25 team option on Jeff Green ($9.6 million) too. Other veterans on expiring deals include Reggie Bullock, Boban Marjanovic, Aaron Holiday and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl.
Jock Landale is on a four-year, $32 million contract, but he has no guaranteed money on his deal after this season.
Ultimately, the Rockets have the pieces to make moves if they so choose. It would be wise for them to capitalize on a promising start in hopes of making the playoffs for the first time in the post-James Harden era. With 21-year-old Alperen Şengün looking like a perennial All-Star right now, the Rockets could very well be setting themselves up for long-term success. And with that in mind, Houston is certainly a team to watch as the deadline approaches.