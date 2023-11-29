Zack Britton Says Yankees' Use of Analytics Has Created 'Rift' in Clubhouse

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

It turns out not everybody is pleased with the influx of analytics across baseball.

Former New York Yankees reliever Zack Britton said there was a "rift" within the organization over the team's reliance on analytics.

"So I don't really know what discussions are going on. I just know that, as a player there, a lot of times in the clubhouse it felt like there was this disconnect between some of the things we were presented with, and what we were seeing on the field as players," Britton told Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post.

"Sometimes that creates a rift, which is not what you want. You want from a clubhouse culture standpoint everything to mesh well together — whether that be the communication from the front office, to the play on the field, and I felt that sometimes the two just weren't connecting well.

"What the players were saying, like, 'Hey, we should be doing this,' and 'This has been working well,' and then sometimes the way that was implemented through the data didn't line up, and I don't think I'm the only player who feels that way.

"But I don't think it was Brian Cashman or Aaron Boone. I think it's an organizational thing."

