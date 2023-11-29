Juan Soto Trade Rumors: Yankees, Padres Have Started 'Exchanging Names' in Talks

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The New York Yankees are known to be in pursuit of San Diego Padres star outfielder Juan Soto, and trade discussions are reportedly heating up.

According to SNY's Andy Martino, talks between the Yankees and Padres "have progressed to the point of exchanging names on players." However, it was also noted that "the teams are not close to an agreement."

Martino added that San Diego's "initial ask was very high." The exact players the Padres are seeking are not known, but the team is "said to be looking at top prospects/rookies like Jasson Dominguez and Anthony Volpe, young major league pitchers in the Michael King/Clarke Schmidt category, and more."

It's understandable why the Yankees have balked at trading away their best young players for Soto. The lefty slugger will be entering the final year of his contract, so acquiring him could end up being no more than a one-year rental. Per Martino, "There is virtually no expectation that a team acquiring Soto this winter would be able to sign him to an extension before free agency."

Still, Soto would fill a major hole in New York's lineup, as the team has been starving for a left-handed power hitter for years. The three-time All-Star hit .275 in 2023 while leading San Diego with 35 home runs and 109 RBI. Martino noted that the Yankees "recognize Soto as a perfect fit for their needs."