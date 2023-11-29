Giants' Playoff Hopes Hinge On Shohei Ohtani, Yamamoto Pursuits in FA Amid MLB Rumors

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File

The San Francisco Giants endured another disappointing season in 2023 as they played mostly mediocre baseball before missing the postseason for the second straight season.

Manager Gabe Kapler was fired before the conclusion of the season and the organization watched both two teams from its own division make the playoffs with one, the Arizona Diamondbacks, advancing to the World Series.

Determined not to have another season where players and fans watch the playoff baseball from home, and fall further into irrelevancy out west as a result, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported the Giants are all-in on acquiring either Shohei Ohtani or Yoshinobu Yamamoto this offseason, specifically to help compete with the rival Los Angeles Dodgers.

In the case of Yamamoto, the Giants badly need to bolster a bullpen that was not particularly great for them in 2023. Logan Webb was a Cy Young finalist but beyond that, there was not much to be excited about.

The team ERA was 4.02 and the WHIP was 1.253, neither exactly sparkling numbers. They also allowed 173 home runs, their most since 2019.

Bringing in Yamamoto instantly enhances the rotation. At 25 years old, he is a phenom in Japan, with an ERA of 1.16 and WHIP of 0.86. He is a pitcher that can theoretically come in and right away, compete for a Cy Young.

He is that good, which explains why he is the most coveted free agent this offseason outside of Ohtani.

Speaking of the reigning American League MVP, the best player in the world is going to fetch a big-money, potentially historic deal this offseason based on his otherworldly play over the last handful of seasons.

Despite a disappointing conclusion to his 2023 that saw him undergo arm surgery to repair an ulnar collateral ligament in his elbow, he still blasted 44 home runs, drove in 95 RBIs, delivered eight triples, and stole 20 bags.

Add to that a 10-5 record with a 3.14 ERA, with 167 strikeouts, and it is readily apparent why anyone would want the greatest two-way player in the history of the game on their team.

He will not pitch until 2025 as he recovers from surgery but when completely healthy, he addresses two needs for the Giants organization, not to mention the draw that he is as an attraction.

The Dodgers have an explosive offense and the Giants need to combat that, first with quality pitching that can limit the number of runs they give up, then with a bat that can keep them in any game.

Based on everything he has shown to this point, Yamamoto can do one of the two. Ohtani can do both, but not for another year.