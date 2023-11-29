X

    Reed Sheppard's Sharpshooting Impresses CBB Fans as Kentucky Cruises Past Miami

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVNovember 29, 2023

    LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY - NOVEMBER 20: Reed Sheppard #15 of the Kentucky Wildcats celebrates during the 96-88 OT win against the Saint Joseph's Hawks at Rupp Arena on November 20, 2023 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
    Andy Lyons/Getty Images

    Have yourself a night, Reed Sheppard.

    The freshman guard came off the bench and lit up the No. 8 Miami Hurricanes, finishing with 21 points on 5-of-9 shooting from three as No. 12 Kentucky cruised to a 95-73 victory in the ACC/SEC Challenge on Tuesday night.

    NCAA March Madness @MarchMadnessMBB

    Reed Sheppard from DEEP 3️⃣<br><br>The Wildcats are ROLLING in Rupp Arena 👀 <a href="https://twitter.com/KentuckyMBB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KentuckyMBB</a> <a href="https://t.co/5EDylDODDI">pic.twitter.com/5EDylDODDI</a>

    Kentucky Men's Basketball @KentuckyMBB

    Another <a href="https://twitter.com/reed_sheppard?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@reed_sheppard</a> 3! <a href="https://t.co/0vIj9Hfomh">pic.twitter.com/0vIj9Hfomh</a>

    Kentucky Men's Basketball @KentuckyMBB

    Tough shot, <a href="https://twitter.com/reed_sheppard?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@reed_sheppard</a>. <a href="https://t.co/6ssmxRoyMc">pic.twitter.com/6ssmxRoyMc</a>

    Kentucky Men's Basketball @KentuckyMBB

    Closed the half with a <a href="https://twitter.com/reed_sheppard?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@reed_sheppard</a> block, and a <a href="https://twitter.com/ToniooReeves?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ToniooReeves</a> fast-break layup. 😼 <a href="https://t.co/jtJnPcbvTc">pic.twitter.com/jtJnPcbvTc</a>

    He added five rebounds and four assists in a complete performance. Antonio Reeves contributed 18 points for the Wildcats, while Norchad Omier (20 points) paced the Hurricanes before fouling out.

    It was a team win for Kentucky, which had 26 assists, compared to just eight for Miami. The Wildcats also had nine steals and forced 15 turnovers, frustrating the Hurricanes with an excellent defensive effort.

    But Kentucky's season has quickly become the Sheppard Show, and Tuesday night was no exception. Social media was loving what it saw from the Wildcats' freshman:

    Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops

    Reed Sheppard's NIL right now. <a href="https://t.co/itHpIMNnku">pic.twitter.com/itHpIMNnku</a>

    Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie

    Said this after the Kansas game, think it remains true today. <br><br>Reed Sheppard has been awesome, and is a very legitimate one-and-done guy. At some point, being "good at basketball" matters. <a href="https://t.co/9UlGfrzuD6">https://t.co/9UlGfrzuD6</a>

    Eamonn Brennan @eamonnbrennan

    It is also worth saying: Kentucky's new system is getting the most out of him. Sheppard wouldn't be nearly this effective if he was tediously running the baseline like Rip Hamilton

    Pat Forde @ByPatForde

    Best freshman in the country.

    Dana O'Neil @DanaONeilWriter

    Early pick for freshman of the year? Reed Sheppard.

    Jeff Borzello @jeffborzello

    Kentucky's gonna have Reed Sheppard's jersey in the Rupp rafters an hour from now if this continues.

    Matt Jones @KySportsRadio

    REED SHEPPARD IS AMAZING

    Seth Davis @SethDavisHoops

    Love this pace in Lexington! Reed Sheppard is this team's best player but the roster is loaded. And they play older than they are.

    Trilly Donovan @trillydonovan

    Reed Sheppard is a certified PROBLEM.<br><br>Love his game.

    Kyle Tucker @KyleTucker_ATH

    Enjoy Reed Sheppard, guys.<br><br>This is a one-year thing now.

    Sheppard has run a touch hot or cold thus far this season, but he was a handful against Kansas (13 points, four steals) in a hard-fought 89-84 loss against what is one of the best teams in the country. And he lit up Stonehill in the Wildcat Challenge to the tune of 25 points and seven assists.

    What makes Sheppard special is that he impacts the game in multiple ways. He's a sharpshooter from beyond the arc, he's a savvy distributor and a pesky defender who makes impact plays on that end of the floor.

    "He is so smart and skillful," Miami head coach Jim Larranaga said the freshman on the College Hoops Today Podcast this week (h/t Jon Rothstein). "He's very tough on the opponent because he knows how his opponents play. His steals and rebounds always lead to good things for them."

    That proved prophetic ahead of Tuesday's matchup. Miami is a very good team expected to make some noise in the ACC this season, but Sheppard was the best player on the court, and that was the difference.