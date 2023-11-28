Report: Brewers' Jackson Chourio, No. 2 MLB Prospect, in 'Landmark' Contract Talks

David Durochik/Diamond Images via Getty Images

The Milwaukee Brewers and their top prospect Jackson Chourio are reportedly discussing a deal that would set history for a player who has yet to play at the major league level.

According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the two sides are negotiating a "landmark contract" for Chourio, who is ranked as the No. 2 prospect in baseball by MLB.com.

Rosenthal noted that the largest agreement for a player with no major-league experience currently is the six-year, $50 million contract that outfielder Luis Robert signed with the Chicago White Sox in Jan. 2020. However, Chourio's deal reportedly "would be longer and guarantee him more money" despite the fact that he's played just six games above the Double-A level.

The two sides have been involved in "months of on-and-off discussions.' A native of Maracaibo, Venezuela, Chourio will turn 20 in March and was the youngest player to appear in Double-A in 2023. If an agreement is reached, Rosenthal stated that "it would remove service time as a consideration for the Brewers in their decision on when to promote him, and likely ensure his place in their Opening Day lineup."

Chourio spent the majority of 2023 in Double-A and hit .280 with 22 homers and an .803 OPS. However, the outfielder excelled even further when he made it to Triple-A Nashville, batting .333 with no homers and an .851 OPS in just 24 plate appearances.