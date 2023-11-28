Jets' Aaron Rodgers: Not at a Point 'Where I Can Make a Decision' on Injury Return

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers continues to exceed expectations in his recovery from Achilles surgery, but it remains unclear when, or if, he'll return to the field this season.

"We're not where I can make a decision on playing," Rodgers said Tuesday during his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, per Mark Maske of the Washington Post.

Rodgers added that his decision to return will hinge on whether he's healthy enough to play and whether the Jets have a chance to make the playoffs.

"Whether or not I come back this year, it's been a lot of lessons," Rodgers said.

After being traded from the Green Bay Packers to the Jets prior to the start of the 2023 season, Rodgers tore his Achilles during New York's first drive of Week 1 in September and underwent surgery to repair the ailment shortly after.

The four-time MVP has maintained that he hopes to return this year, which would defy the odds of a typical recover timeline.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that Rodgers could return to practice as early as this week. He added that the veteran is still eyeing a return to the field for a Week 16 matchup against the Washington Commanders on Dec. 24.

Rodgers returning on Christmas Eve would be one of the best Christmas gifts a Jets fan could get this year.

However, it remains to be seen whether Rodgers returning for the Jets this year would be beneficial for both the team and player.

On one hand, Rodgers suiting up would give Gang Green a major emotional boost through the final weeks of the season and into the 2024 campaign, regardless if the team has the chance to clinch a playoff berth.

On the other hand, Gang Green is 4-7 on the season and has less than a one percent chance to make the playoffs. Additionally, the team has three more matchups remaining against teams that are .500 or better, which will make it more difficult to secure a playoff berth.

Furthermore, there will be concern about Rodgers re-aggravating his Achilles injury and potentially being sidelined into the 2024 campaign.