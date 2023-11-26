Jets Rumors: Injured Aaron Rodgers May Practice This Week; Still Eyes Dec. 24 Return

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers is aiming for a return to practice as early as this week with the New York Jets, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport reported the four-time MVP remains hopeful of fully suiting up by New York's Week 16 matchup with the Washington Commanders on Dec. 24.

Many assumed Rodgers' torn Achilles was a season-ending injury because even a quick recovery from the injury would've covered the remainder of the year.

Running back Cam Akers was back in five and a half months in January 2022, which was considered nothing short of a miracle, and a similar timeline still put Rodgers out beyond Week 18. That obviously hasn't stopped the Hall of Fame-bound passer from trying his best to defy expectations.

Still, it's fair to wonder whether this the best course of action for he or the Jets.

The concern of Rodgers aggravating the Achilles injury or experiencing a different problem by rushing back to the field is real with what's basically an unprecedented situation.

There might be little tangible short-term benefit to the 39-year-old playing as well. New York fell to 4-7 with Friday's 34-13 loss to the Miami Dolphins and could be mathematically eliminated from playoff contention by the time Week 16 rolls around.

Rodgers' return would likely give the Jets an emotional lift, and he'd have some in-game reps to strengthen his continuity with their best skill position players. Surely the boost from a three-game run at the end of the year will have dissipated by the time training camp rolls around in 2024, though.

That's to say nothing of the issues his absence has heightened. Thanks in part to the moves Rodgers influenced, the offense has some flaws that won't be immediately solved once he's healthy again.